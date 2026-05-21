Aristocrat’s Ongoing Double-Digit Growth Promise

Australia | 1:48 PM

Strong momentum in North American gaming operations, plus improving AI-driven productivity gains and resilient earnings growth, helped ease concerns around softer social casino trends, AI disruption and US casino demand for Aristocrat Leisure.

US Gaming delivered the bacon when it came to net installed growth

Margins under pressure but expected to return to historical trend

Management's commentary and guidance sets a positive tone

Analysts congregate around a positive view on the outlook

By Danielle Ecuyer

Low expectations, strong share price reward

In keeping with the share price volatility post earnings updates, Aristocrat Leisure’s ((ALL)) interim results were a case of better than expected. A slight beat across key metrics provided a welcome positive fillip to a battered down share price.

Traversing the macro concerns around AI disruption, slowing gaming demand from US casinos, and the previous litigation copyright issues with Light & Wonder ((LNW)) saw a steep de-rating in the stock price from levels around $70 last September to a pre-earnings low around $45.

Over the period, the FNArena consensus target price moderated from a high of $74.87 last November to $63.329 post results, inferring valuation compression became the main driver of the de-rating, i.e. the share price fell some -36% versus a decline of -16% only for the consensus target.

Going into the results, arguably, expectations had been cautious, setting the stage for a positive market reaction.

The shares have since recovered by some 13% but remain some -17% lower than 2025’s high.

As the consensus price target has moved to $63.32 post result, the gap with the share price is still circa 23.50%.

As observed by Citi, group earnings (EBITDA) came in 1% above consensus expectations and 3% ahead of its own forecast, albeit a litigation expense recovery of $45m resulted in a slight miss at the operating earnings (EBITDA) level by -3% for consensus.

For the analyst, it was in line.

Morgan Stanley observed a “modest shortfall” for financial results against consensus, while UBS pointed to some “ups/downs” across segments.

Positively, 19% EPS growth in constant currency terms reflected a welcome return to robust double-digit growth for this key metric.

Macquarie was upbeat on net profit after tax, which advanced 8% y/y and 16% in constant currency, above both its own estimate and consensus.

North American gaming surprised to the upside

Taking a deeper dive, the North American gaming operations installed base grew by 2,017 units sequentially, above UBS’ forecast of 1,899 and consensus at 1,800.

As pointed out by Bell Potter, post 1H26 net unit growth the North American installed base has grown to 77,242, with a rise in market share by 70bps q/q to 43%.

Jarden observed net addition installs advancing to 2,311 versus 1,823 in 2H25, which augurs well for management’s upgraded net unit growth guidance to the upper end of 4,000-5,000 for FY26, reflecting a more marked 2H skew.

Macquarie believes the launch of titles like Monopoly and Spooky Link provide further support to Aristocrat achieving the upper end of guidance.

This analyst is forecasting a net installed target of 4,900 for the current fiscal year, which now sits above the prior estimate of 4,500 and consensus at 4,300.

Morgans lent into the higher guidance, lifting its full year assumption to 4,900 largely due to sustained premium additions as well as Monopoly titles.

Morgan Stanley also increased FY26 gaming ops unit additions to 5,000 from 4,000 previously.

Regarding North American gaming ops fee per day, Macquarie points to a decline of -1% sequentially to US$53.11 against guidance set at “stable” at the February AGM update.

The strength of the new content to be launched is anticipated to generate an improvement in this metric over 2H26, with the analyst forecasting a 2% improvement.

Morgans has lowered its fee per day assumption slightly to US$54 for FY26, which still infers an improvement of around 170bps sequentially due to the product mix.

Interestingly, management noted it intends to update the market if expectations move above the range, citing confidence in both growth in installed base and fee per day.

North American gaming outright sales came in at 13,118 units versus UBS’ forecast of 13,497 and consensus at 12,550.

Jarden considers the 15% annual growth in outright unit sales to 13,118 was particularly robust at an average selling price of US$21,710, reflecting a 6% rise y/y.

Ship share of 31% equated to an annual uplift of 260bps. Jarden believes these metrics confirm ongoing demand for Aristocrat’s gaming portfolio.

The North American gaming margin declined -1.2 percentage points y/y to 56.9%, which was attributed to the larger-than-anticipated skew to outright sales at lower margins.

Improved results from gaming ops in 2H26 should support the margin. Management flagged the margin to remain inside the historical 56%-58% range.

Upside to guidance could be generated from higher-margin gaming ops and the cost-out benefits, which were indicated at AU$100m in FY27.

Product Madness a miss, but trending the right way

Overall, Macquarie highlights installed ops represent around 60% of the North American gaming business.

The broker noted profit for 1H26 was flat y/y, and a slight miss on both is own forecast and consensus by -1% and -2%, respectively. The miss was attributed to weakness in Product Madness, which came in at 4% growth y/y but missed consensus expectations by -7%.

Product Madness represents around 25% of segment profit. Macquarie believes the market is too optimistic on both revenue growth and margin expansion. Its projection continues to sit around -7% to -9% lower than consensus forecasts for FY26-FY28 for this segment in USD profit terms.

UBS viewed the social casino revenue decline as 1% better than forecast, highlighting direct-to-consumer has grown to 24% from 12% y/y, which in Morgan Stanley’s view more than offset the higher spend from user acquisition, i.e. marketing spend on social media, influencer campaigns, and the like.

Macquarie cites direct-to-consumer volume may come in above 35% by FY28 and estimates the segment can grow at a compound average rate of 2% annually between FY25-FY28 in USD terms.

Rest-of-world gaming revenue grew AU$22m on the prior half year, which Jarden attributes to the timing of the Baron cabinet launch in Asia alongside Australia and New Zealand ship share of an estimated 46% in 2H26.

Notably, the macro backdrop is more competitive post Light & Wonder’s recent cabinet release, the analyst states.

More positives

Interactive, at 5% of segment profit, should benefit from Rhode Island (iCasino) and iLottery in Massachusetts and Michigan over 2H26.

Macquarie also observes the Lightning Link launch in July, which should assist with American iCasino market share, currently at 3.7%.

Macquarie forecasts a compound average growth rate in interactive segment profits of 31% per annum between FY25-FY29 in USD terms, reaching revenue of US$931m versus management’s US$1bn target.

In other highlights, consensus coalesced around a positive take on the planned AU$100m cost-out in FY27 as well as ongoing AI adoption, which was emphasised by management as being embedded across the business to boost productivity.

Macquarie noted the adaptation of a game across different markets has declined to one week from 16 weeks using AI.

Regarding AI threats, the analyst stresses regulatory compliance, customer relationships, intellectual property, and innovation stand as competitive moats.

Bell Potter noted a 6% rise in operating cash flow y/y, with capex down -18%, leverage up to 0.3 times from 0.2 times, and the share buyback lifted by $1bn to $2.5bn.