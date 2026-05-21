ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-05-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 18.080 13.00% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.410 -7.66% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.790 12.98% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 16.640 -5.78% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.760 10.91% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.550 -5.17% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.275 10.00% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.725 -4.61% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.460 9.33% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 158.470 -3.67% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 12.220 9.30% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.720 -3.45% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.135 8.61% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.400 -3.13% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.720 7.94% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 9.210 -2.54% IGO – IGO LIMITED 9.070 7.46% XRO – XERO LIMITED 76.540 -2.31% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.900 6.74% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 29.160 -2.28% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.400 6.46% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.330 -2.20% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.165 6.45% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.135 -2.16% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 4.030 6.05% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 18.940 -2.12% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.000 6.01% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 31.830 -2.06% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.010 5.47% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.300 -1.71% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 27.990 5.42% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 2.990 -1.64% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 5.41% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.575 -1.56% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 13.340 5.29% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 37.710 -1.51% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.900 5.15% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.010 -1.47% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.825 5.10% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.020 -1.38%

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