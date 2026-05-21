Kong Partners with Unfold to Accelerate Channel Growth Across Australia and New Zealand

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

Unfold to help build and scale Kong’s partner ecosystem in ANZ, converting channel relationships into sustained revenue contribution

SYDNEY, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, today announced a partnership with Unfold, an Australian channel activation and SaaS distribution company, to further engage and support Kong’s channel ecosystem across Australia and New Zealand. Unfold will help Kong’s partners uncover consistent revenue streams by aligning the partner’s strategic priorities with the commercial drivers that motivate them.

The partnership addresses a common challenge for technology vendors scaling through indirect channels. Partners often have limited visibility into a vendor’s current go-to-market priorities, making it difficult to identify the right sales plays, position products effectively, or act on emerging demand. Unfold will bridge that gap for Kong by equipping partners with targeted sales plays, technical positioning and use-case guidance, and by proactively identifying and curating opportunities aligned to current market demand.

For partners, the engagement is designed to help deliver greater value, profitability, and long-term growth opportunity. Rather than relying on partners to self-serve, Unfold’s model brings the vendor’s narrative and commercial opportunity directly to partners, reducing time-to-engagement and helping them capture revenue sooner.

Unfold Co-Founder James Cunial said the company was looking forward to putting Kong forward for partners investing in AI and API innovation.

"Kong sits at the centre of where APIs and AI converge, and that opportunity is playing out right now," he said. "As AI initiatives materialise and demand accelerates, our focus is to help partners move quickly, position Kong clearly, and convert that opportunity into real pipeline and revenue across ANZ."

Mark West, Regional Vice President for ANZ at Kong, said the partnership would enable a scalable sales multiplier for the company in the region, allowing for greater growth and collaboration opportunities.

"Kong is at the heart of all things AI, serving as the infrastructure and connectivity layer that organisations must consider as the whole agentic AI footprint explodes," he said. "To match demand and scale as quickly as required in the ANZ market, partnerships such as the one we are embarking on with Unfold are a strategic enabler.

This will help us not only scale our outreach, but also onboard new partners to help furnish the opportunity in front of us. As a vendor we need to move fast and that includes how and who we partner with, this is where we see the Unfold partnership paying dividends."

To learn more about Kong’s partner program, visit https://konghq.com/partners.

About Kong Inc.

Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, is building the connectivity layer of AI. Trusted by the Fortune 500® and AI-native startups alike, Kong’s unified API and AI platform enables organizations to secure, manage, accelerate, govern, and monetize the flow of intelligence across APIs and AI traffic — on any model, any cloud. For more information, visit www.konghq.com.

About Unfold

Unfold is a modern, AI-enabled distributor designed to help technology partners build momentum faster. Through intelligently guided engagement, embedded enablement, and simplified commercial execution, Unfold makes it easier for partners to navigate complex cloud and AI platforms and turn opportunity into repeatable growth.

Learn more: unfold.technology

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2491145/Kong_Logotype_Logo_LogoV1.jpg?p=medium600

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms