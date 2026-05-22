ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-05-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|14.660
|15.07%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|12.710
|-5.85%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|13.730
|12.36%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|13.320
|-5.80%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.880
|10.72%
|LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP
|2.820
|-5.69%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.675
|10.66%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.360
|-5.26%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|3.620
|10.37%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.570
|-5.05%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|19.810
|9.57%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.415
|-4.60%
|MLX – METALS X LIMITED
|1.765
|9.29%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.230
|-4.17%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|7.310
|7.66%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.115
|-4.17%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.640
|6.74%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|152.020
|-4.07%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.845
|6.29%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|7.870
|-3.44%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|5.960
|6.05%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|11.090
|-3.40%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|11.070
|5.93%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|10.150
|-3.24%
|TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED
|0.545
|5.83%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|24.820
|-2.82%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|4.260
|5.71%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|3.180
|-2.75%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.290
|5.45%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.200
|-2.65%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|4.350
|5.07%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|1.670
|-2.62%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|8.030
|4.97%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|6.550
|-2.53%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|13.670
|4.83%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|4.750
|-2.46%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|5.130
|4.69%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|16.230
|-2.46%
|ELD – ELDERS LIMITED
|5.880
|4.63%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|96.940
|-2.31%
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