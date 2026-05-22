ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-05-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 14.660 15.07% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 12.710 -5.85% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 13.730 12.36% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.320 -5.80% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.880 10.72% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 2.820 -5.69% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.675 10.66% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.360 -5.26% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.620 10.37% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.570 -5.05% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 19.810 9.57% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.415 -4.60% MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.765 9.29% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 7.310 7.66% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.640 6.74% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 152.020 -4.07% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.845 6.29% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.870 -3.44% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.960 6.05% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 11.090 -3.40% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 11.070 5.93% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 10.150 -3.24% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.545 5.83% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 24.820 -2.82% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 4.260 5.71% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 3.180 -2.75% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.290 5.45% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.200 -2.65% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.350 5.07% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.670 -2.62% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 8.030 4.97% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.550 -2.53% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.670 4.83% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.750 -2.46% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.130 4.69% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 16.230 -2.46% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 5.880 4.63% XYZ – BLOCK INC 96.940 -2.31%

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