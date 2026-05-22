Next Week At A Glance – 25-29 May 2026

Weekly Reports | 11:49 AM

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This story features ELDERS LIMITED, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ELD

The company is included in ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian finance:

-For those watching the Australian share market frequently, it’s hard to escape the underlying volatility in share prices. From an index perspective, the ASX200 is broadly unchanged over the last five days, belying the daily roller coaster ride.

-It was another week of some earnings misses, think Elders ((ELD)), which is struggling with costs, and industrial heavyweight Brambles ((BXB)) tumbling after an earnings guidance downgrade. It seems there are some pallet repair issues in the US causing more than just a headache for management.

–Tuas ((TUA)) shareholders received a shellacking, with over a -60% fall in the share price after Singapore regulators questioned its takeover bid for M1 for $1.4bn, which has now been pulled.

-Speaking of US expansion, Guzman y Gomez ((GYG)) has abruptly pulled up stumps on its US expansion due to unsustainable losses. Suffice to say, the market cheered that update at least.

–TechnologyOne ((TNE)) shares rode the big dipper down on its earnings result and recovered the sell-off the following day, as investors realised it was a ‘much ado about nothing’ scenario in terms of initial algo responses.

-Across sectors, despite more rumblings of an Iran/US peace deal, the energy sector rose, alongside Consumer Discretionary, Staples, Healthcare, and Financials over the week. Utilities fell the most, down over -3% following a broker downgrade for Origin Energy ((ORG)), with Industrials, Real Estate, and Communication Services also in the red.

-Peering through the doom and gloom around the ongoing Budget debate, a weaker-than-expected April employment report buoyed the interest rate doves. A case of when bad news is good news. The Australian interest rate market is now pricing the RBA’s terminal rate at 4.8%, from 4.85% at the end of last month.

-Overseas, markets were buoyed by peace hopes and falling energy prices, calming the bond vigilantes. The US markets survived the Nvidia results, which, despite the muted share price reaction, were quite striking in terms of growth achieved (yet again).

-Elon Musk’s SpaceX IPO prospectus took up a lot of oxygen and is poised to become the biggest IPO in history, even though the filing shows it posted a -US$4.9bn loss in 2025 on revenue of US$18.7bn. SpaceX has big plans for building businesses on the moon and Mars, just to spice up the narrative.

-OpenAI is also reportedly seeking to go public by September, while tech companies continued to lay off staff on apparent AI grounds, including Meta and Intuit.

-Looking ahead, the April CPI will be an important print for sentiment and pricing around rate hikes in Australia, and is due out on Wednesday.

-UK and US markets are closed on Monday, while reporting season, including quarterly updates and AGMs, continues next week.

For more updates on the week ahead, check out the FNArena corporate calendar at https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Also remember to check out the Corporate Results Monitor for all the updates https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

The team at FNArena wishes everyone a great weekend.

Corporate news in the week that was:

Chris Ellison sold -1.75m shares ($122.5m) in Mineral Resources ((MIN)) sending shares down -8% on Friday

Flight Centre ((FLT)) has received shareholder approval to sell its Pedal Group stake for $61.7m

Zinc is planning a $200m raise to launch a new low cost airline to compete with Qantas Airways ((QAN)) and Virgin Australia ((VGN))

Challenger Gold ((CEL)) is preparing a capital raise alongside a board overhaul led by Peter Marrone

Electro Optic Systems ((EOS)) is planning an approximately $150m capital raising at around $8 per share

Hancock Prospecting and SQM to develop a $1bn lithium mine in WA with production targeted from 2028

Telstra Group ((TLS)) is disputing spectrum pricing ahead of a key government licensing decision

I-MED Radiology Network is considering an IPO or trade sale and appointing Zita Peach as chair

Boman Group says it is struggling to identify suitable Australian AI investments despite funds under management reaching $1bn

Criticism is emerging that Fortescue’s ((FMG)) $150m Indigenous heritage penalty is too weak

BP considering a partial sale of its Browse LNG stake amid wider LNG asset sales linked to Shell’s North West Shelf project

Investors in oOh!media ((OML)) are backing rejection of current takeover offers while encouraging improved bids from private equity groups

KKR is preparing for a possible bid in Rio Tinto’s ((RIO)) upcoming infrastructure asset sale

Sale of Secure Electronic Registries Victoria may be delayed amid uncertainty around property market activity and valuation following tax changes

Pro Medicus ((PME)) secured a $90m US healthcare contract with Beth Israel Lahey Health

Santos ((STO)) commenced oil production at its Pikka project in Alaska

Oz Hair & Beauty expanding nationally with plans to reach 50 stores by 2027

Life360 ((360)) launched a $314m share buyback aimed at reducing stock dilution from employee incentives

WIA Gold ((WIA)) is raising up to $92m in equity to support growth projects

Ingenia Communities ((INA)) to pay fines and compensation following tenancy law breaches involving missing cooktops

Woodside Energy’s ((WDS)) Browse gas supply strategy facing pressure after Inpex increased involvement in the project

Lendlease ((LLC)) is exploring strategic restructuring options amid market speculation around advisory proposals from Barrenjoey

Innovaero is progressing toward an ASX IPO after adding investment banks to its advisory team

Anglo American is selling its Queensland coal mines for up to $5.4bn as part of a broader portfolio exit from coal assets

Metrics Credit Partners ((PNI)) is launching a consumer-loan-backed fund as part of a broader expansion into asset-backed finance and a reset of its growth strategy

Firmus has delayed its IPO due to weak investor demand, although improving sentiment around global AI infrastructure may support a future listing

Quadrant Private Equity is reviewing its investment in Junior Adventures Group ahead of a potential exit process

Atlas Arteria ((ALX)) is facing difficulties finding buyers for its Chicago Skyway stake amid concerns over valuation and subdued investor appetite

Pub owners are resisting new Tabcorp Holdings ((TAH)) contract terms, with some venues considering removing TAB areas because of declining profitability

Telstra Group ((TLS)), Optus and TPG Telecom ((TPG)) have warned mobile prices are likely to rise after regulators imposed $7.3bn spectrum fees with limited concessions

Grok Ventures is increasing investment in Antora through funding for a large thermal storage project aimed at reducing industrial emissions

Dai-ichi Life could move to fully acquire Challenger ((CGF)) as conditions become more favourable

Quadrant Private Equity selling TSA Riley in deal expected to exceed $500m

Healthscope undergoing dual-track sale process with rival consortium preparing $400m bid

Catapult Sports ((CAT)) flags further acquisitions as CEO tips breakeven within a year

Edify Energy secures financing for major Queensland solar and battery projects with long-term customer support

Southern Cross Media Group ((SXL)) sees 20m share block trade worth about $11.2m executed at market open

Infratil ((IFT)) is selling its 5% stake in Contact Energy ((CEN)) to free capital for future growth investments

Early investors in Applied EV seeking share sale through secondary process led by Morgans Financial

Abacus Group ((ABG)) set to sell part of Abacus Storage King ((ASK)) stake amid REIT internalisation changes and ownership speculation

The ACCC has approved the $1.5bn takeover of Moorabbin Airport by a consortium including Barings, Aware Super, and Rest Super

Stonepeak is nearing a $2.5bn acquisition of Estia Health from Bain Capital, expanding its exposure to the aged-care sector

Monvia Insurance is planning a $100m IPO to support expansion of its insurance software platform business

New Aim is preparing for a potential IPO after appointing advisers and conducting investor roadshows

Lendlease Group ((LLC)) is facing growing debt pressure and leadership uncertainty, delaying planned asset sales and increasing speculation around a potential capital raising

Five V Capital invested $55m in hospitality ordering platform Ordermentum, valuing the company at more than $150m and allowing for partial secondary share sales

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

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