Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 22 May 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 14 May 2026 to 21 May 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

Friday 15 May 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – Rudi’s View: Outlook Positive, Australia Lagging Thursday 14 May 2026 The outlook remains positive, global equity strategists maintain, though Australia will be among the world’s laggards

3 – In Brief: SKS Technologies, Adrad & Shape Friday 15 May 2026 This weeks’s thematic, the AI megatrend that continues to offer considerable tailwinds for those companies in the slip stream of build out and refurbishment demand

4 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 15-05-26 Friday 15 May 2026 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

5 – New-Look Dyno Nobel’s Explosive First Half Thursday 14 May 2026 After divesting of its troubled fertiliser business, Dyno Nobel has blown away forecasts with its first half explosives result

6 – Uranium Week: Paladin Trips Over Higher Costs Tuesday 19 May 2026 Middle East supply challenges took another victim last week with Paladin Energy reporting an unexpected 3Q26 loss as costs rose

7 – Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 19-May-2026 Wednesday 20 May 2026 Weekly update of Listed Investment Companies (LICs) & Listed Investment Trusts (LITs) on the ASX

8 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 15-05-26 Monday 18 May 2026 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

9 – Plenty Of Questions Surround Life360’s Outlook Monday 18 May 2026 Life360’s strong first quarter revenue and earnings were not enough to dispel market concerns around monthly active users

10 – The Short Report – 14 May 2026 Thursday 14 May 2026 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

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