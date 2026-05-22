Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 22 May 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM
Our top ten news from 14 May 2026 to 21 May 2026 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 15-05-2026
Friday 15 May 2026
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
2 – Rudi’s View: Outlook Positive, Australia Lagging
Thursday 14 May 2026
The outlook remains positive, global equity strategists maintain, though Australia will be among the world’s laggards
3 – In Brief: SKS Technologies, Adrad & Shape
Friday 15 May 2026
This weeks’s thematic, the AI megatrend that continues to offer considerable tailwinds for those companies in the slip stream of build out and refurbishment demand
4 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 15-05-26
Friday 15 May 2026
A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past
5 – New-Look Dyno Nobel’s Explosive First Half
Thursday 14 May 2026
After divesting of its troubled fertiliser business, Dyno Nobel has blown away forecasts with its first half explosives result
6 – Uranium Week: Paladin Trips Over Higher Costs
Tuesday 19 May 2026
Middle East supply challenges took another victim last week with Paladin Energy reporting an unexpected 3Q26 loss as costs rose
7 – Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 19-May-2026
Wednesday 20 May 2026
Weekly update of Listed Investment Companies (LICs) & Listed Investment Trusts (LITs) on the ASX
8 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 15-05-26
Monday 18 May 2026
Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes
9 – Plenty Of Questions Surround Life360’s Outlook
Monday 18 May 2026
Life360’s strong first quarter revenue and earnings were not enough to dispel market concerns around monthly active users
10 – The Short Report – 14 May 2026
Thursday 14 May 2026
FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market