Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 22 May 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 14 May 2026 to 21 May 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 15-05-2026

Friday 15 May 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – Rudi’s View: Outlook Positive, Australia Lagging

Thursday 14 May 2026

The outlook remains positive, global equity strategists maintain, though Australia will be among the world’s laggards

3 – In Brief: SKS Technologies, Adrad & Shape

Friday 15 May 2026

This weeks’s thematic, the AI megatrend that continues to offer considerable tailwinds for those companies in the slip stream of build out and refurbishment demand

4 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 15-05-26

Friday 15 May 2026

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

5 – New-Look Dyno Nobel’s Explosive First Half

Thursday 14 May 2026

After divesting of its troubled fertiliser business, Dyno Nobel has blown away forecasts with its first half explosives result

6 – Uranium Week: Paladin Trips Over Higher Costs

Tuesday 19 May 2026

Middle East supply challenges took another victim last week with Paladin Energy reporting an unexpected 3Q26 loss as costs rose

7 – Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 19-May-2026

Wednesday 20 May 2026

Weekly update of Listed Investment Companies (LICs) & Listed Investment Trusts (LITs) on the ASX

8 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 15-05-26

Monday 18 May 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

9 – Plenty Of Questions Surround Life360’s Outlook

Monday 18 May 2026

Life360’s strong first quarter revenue and earnings were not enough to dispel market concerns around monthly active users

10 – The Short Report – 14 May 2026

Thursday 14 May 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

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Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

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Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 22 May 2026

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