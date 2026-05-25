ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-05-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.135 17.39% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.280 -9.68% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.270 11.89% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.270 -6.90% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.160 11.00% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 15.190 -6.41% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.340 9.39% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.350 -6.16% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.870 8.70% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.090 -6.08% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.400 8.47% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.990 -5.69% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.560 8.38% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.180 -5.63% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 7.040 7.48% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.057 -5.00% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.725 7.41% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 12.080 -4.96% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.385 6.94% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.460 -4.42% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 13.920 6.75% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 30.740 -4.24% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 20.620 6.67% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 33.950 -4.20% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.410 6.56% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 2.220 -3.90% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.590 6.31% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.940 -3.64% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 99.090 6.19% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.810 -2.99% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.600 6.12% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.350 -2.78% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.500 6.07% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 24.170 -2.62% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.700 6.06% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.750 -2.60% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 14.060 5.95% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.500 -2.60% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 9.180 5.76% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.260 -2.59%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms