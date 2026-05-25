ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-05-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.135
|17.39%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.280
|-9.68%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.270
|11.89%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.270
|-6.90%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.160
|11.00%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|15.190
|-6.41%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.340
|9.39%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.350
|-6.16%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|8.870
|8.70%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.090
|-6.08%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|6.400
|8.47%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.990
|-5.69%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|5.560
|8.38%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.180
|-5.63%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|7.040
|7.48%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.057
|-5.00%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.725
|7.41%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|12.080
|-4.96%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.385
|6.94%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|3.460
|-4.42%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|13.920
|6.75%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|30.740
|-4.24%
|CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP
|20.620
|6.67%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|33.950
|-4.20%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.410
|6.56%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|2.220
|-3.90%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.590
|6.31%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.940
|-3.64%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|99.090
|6.19%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.810
|-2.99%
|VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.600
|6.12%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.350
|-2.78%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|14.500
|6.07%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|24.170
|-2.62%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.700
|6.06%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|3.750
|-2.60%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|14.060
|5.95%
|GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC
|1.500
|-2.60%
|QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
|9.180
|5.76%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|2.260
|-2.59%
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