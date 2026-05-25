Is FY27 The Inflection Point For James Hardie?

Australia | 10:30 AM

James Hardie Industries’ controversial Azek acquisition is beginning to deliver synergy benefits as management targets a broader FY27 earnings inflection.

Azek cost synergies ahead of schedule for James Hardie

Siding business returns to growth, costs 'beat', FCF accelerates

Management sees a long-term valuation opportunity

Analysts generally agree valuation support is emerging

By Mark Woodruff

Shares in fibre cement building materials provider James Hardie Industries ((JHX)) continue to rally off near 52-week lows after management last week revealed FY26 results broadly in line with consensus forecasts and slightly ahead of prior guidance.

Volatile industry conditions are potentially stabilising, while the much-maligned Azek acquisition is showing promise.

Management is “making solid progress on the integration” of Azek and has exceeded its FY26 cost synergy target, lauding the long-term valuation opportunity from the combined entity.

James Hardie shareholders were not given a vote on the acquisition last year after management secured an ASX waiver from takeover rules, a move that frustrated many institutional investors who believed they were denied a say on a transformational transaction.

The controversy intensified because the acquisition coincided with James Hardie’s plan to shift its primary listing to the NYSE, which some Australian investors viewed as reducing local shareholder influence and weakening governance protections.

Investor dissatisfaction eventually escalated into a board revolt, with several directors later voted out amid ongoing anger over the transaction and the subsequent share-price weakness.

Now, management is running ahead of schedule on Azek cost synergies, Macquarie highlights, with US$37m realised in FY26 and an implied FY26 exit run-rate of US$80m versus the original three-year target of US$125m.

Confidence in commercial synergies was also reiterated, with management expecting an incremental revenue contribution exit run-rate of around US$125m in FY27, from combining Azek with James Hardie’s existing operations.

Despite freight-related cost pressures, Citi believes expenses across the group are being managed effectively via manufacturing consolidation, Azek synergy benefits and ongoing Hardie Operating System (HOS) initiatives.

The HOS framework is designed to improve productivity, reduce waste and drive operational cost efficiencies across the business.

Citi suggests the relatively narrow guidance range for FY27 may indicate trading conditions are stabilising and becoming less volatile.

Ord Minnett believes guidance is conservative.

Near term outlook for the core business

Management expects the Siding & Trim division to return to organic growth.

This segment is James Hardie’s core fibre cement building products business, which primarily sells fibre cement siding and trim products under brands including HardiePlank and HardieTrim.

Siding refers to exterior wall cladding used on houses and buildings used in detached housing construction and renovation, while trim products are used around windows, doors, rooflines and corners for finishing and detailing.

The company’s largest exposure is North America, where fibre cement products compete for market share with traditional materials such as vinyl, timber and brick.

Ord Minnett notes the North American fibre cement (NAFC) division has underperformed in recent years, with volumes lagging broader end-market demand growth.

This broker highlights management abandoned its previous practice of providing primary demand growth (PDG) and divisional volume forecasts after FY24, citing difficulty quantifying reliable estimates in a volatile market.

The company delivered average primary demand growth (PDG) of 5% annually between FY07 and FY24, although Ord Minnett highlights this has reversed to declines of around -6% in FY25 and -5% in FY26.

Management remains focused on the issue and is intensifying efforts to improve volume growth and defend market share.

Upside for the Azek business?

For the Decking business, here management expects an “above-market performance for the full year".

Decking products are outdoor flooring systems typically used for patios, backyards and outdoor entertainment areas.

Courtesy of the Azek transaction, James Hardie has expanded into these composite products designed as a low-maintenance alternative to traditional timber decking. Key brands include TimberTech and Azek Exteriors.

Compared with Siding & Trim, the Decking business has greater exposure to outdoor living and renovation trends, while the former is more closely tied to broader residential construction activity.

James Hardie primarily operates through two major business segments: North America Fibre Cement (NAFC) and Europe Building Products.

Following the Azek acquisition, management also increasingly references Decking, Railing and Accessories (DR&A), essentially the reporting segment created around the Azek business.

Management has guided to FY27 DR&A sales of US$1.11bn-US$1.15bn and earnings of US$333m-US$343m, which Morgans notes sits ahead of consensus expectations.

Early-buy orders and weather-related disruption left DR&A channel inventory elevated exiting the fourth quarter, Macquarie explains.

Management quantified the inventory overhang at around US$20m, with roughly half of the expected first quarter earnings decline linked to production cuts aimed at rebalancing channel inventory, while softer sell-through accounted for the remainder.

Macquarie points out DR&A is increasing investment ahead of planned synergy-driven channel expansion initiatives, creating near-term cost pressure ahead of the anticipated revenue rollout.

More broker views on FY26 results

FY26 net sales for James Hardie rose 25% to U$4.84bn, but organic net sales fell -2% as end markets declined mid-to-high single digits.

With pricing increasing by around 3%, Citi estimates this implies a low-single-digit decline in volumes alongside modest product-driven growth.

Cost performance is identified as the primary driver of the roughly 6.5% earnings beat against the broker’s first quarter FY27 forecasts, with implied margins of around 34%, approximately 200 basis points above expectation.

On the flipside, the company flagged cost inflation pressures, which are expected to be more pronounced in the near term though largely offset through pricing and internal efficiency initiatives.

Certainly, cost control and operational execution remain solid, in Macquarie’s opinion. Productivity benefits from operational improvements and plant optimisation initiatives include an upcoming US$25m benefit from site closures, helping offset softer volumes, this analyst suggests.

Underpinned by price, internal cost control and synergies, Morgans points out the company is targeting pro forma adjusted earnings growth of between 4%-8% in FY27.

Price growth of 3%-3.5% is expected, along with efficiency gains (1.5%) and incremental synergy realisations of between U$35m-US$40m, offsetting a decline in volumes, the broker highlights.

Guidance for total net sales is between U$5.25bn-US$5.41bn and total adjusted earnings of U$1.45bn-US$1.50bn.

FY27 should represent an inflection point, in this broker’s view, as organic growth returns, pricing remains resilient, synergies accelerate and leverage trends back towards target levels.

James Hardie is a global leader in fibre cement building products, supplying siding, exterior cladding, backer board and related construction materials primarily for residential housing markets.

In 2024, the company significantly expanded its US exterior products footprint through the acquisition of Azek for -US$8.75bn, adding composite decking, railing and outdoor living products.

At the time, management noted ten million vinyl homes have been constructed over the last thirty years, and over 35m homes are aged between 20 to 40 years, a prime age for replacing or improving exterior sidings.

Macquarie thinks the integration of Azek is progressing well though believes the outlook for DR&A is soft.

Citi explains temporary channel disruption within the DR&A business is the key factor separating actual performance from what could otherwise have been materially stronger first quarter trading.