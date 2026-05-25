UGREEN Equips Aussie Professionals for EOFY and Match-Day Mornings with New ‘Urban Pro Set’ Launch

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SYDNEY, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – UGREEN, a global leader in charging and consumer technology, today announced the Australian launch of the Urban Pro Set. This high-performance ecosystem is specifically designed for the modern professional balancing a hybrid work-life, the EOFY tax-time upgrade cycle, and the upcoming early-morning football viewing schedule.



UGREEN Urban Pro Set

Centred on the theme "Your Daily Power. Smarter and Safer," the bundle combines three essential tools to ensure Australians stay powered, organised, and connected, whether in a CBD boardroom or on a dawn commute.

The Urban Pro Trio:



MagFlow Air 10000mAh Power Bank: Engineered for the ‘always-on’ professional. It features Qi2 15W wireless charging and a built-in USB-C cable that doubles as a carry strap, making it ideal for catching live matches during the morning train ride without battery anxiety.

FineTrack 2 Smart Finder: Compatible with Apple Find My and with a built-in 110dB buzzer, this smart tracker helps users quickly locate misplaced keys, wallets and bags. Its up to 7 years battery life means it stays ready to use for years without the hassle of regular battery changes, while its unique football shape and fluorescent accents are tailored for early risers supporting the Socceroos.

Nexode Pro 65W 3-Port GaN Fast Charger: Perfect for quick morning top-ups, it can charge a 13-inch MacBook Air from 0 to 70% in 60 minutes. Its Airpyra™ technology ensures a slim, travel-ready design.

"Australian professionals expect tech that fits smoothly into a busy day, from early starts and packed commutes to long hours at work," said Liam Cheng of UGREEN. "The Urban Pro Set is designed to keep everyday essentials charged, easy to carry and easy to find, making it a practical choice for EOFY and beyond."

Pricing and Availability:



The Urban Pro campaign will run from 25 May to 30 June. To mark the launch and the EOFY season, UGREEN will offer a headline promotion on Amazon from 1 to 7 June, with savings of up to 40%.

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a global-leading consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

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