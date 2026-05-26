ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-05-26

Daily Market Reports | May 26 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 30.050 9.15% ASX – ASX LIMITED 51.030 -13.23% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.250 7.76% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.530 -10.17% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.820 6.12% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.665 -8.28% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.285 5.56% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 12.710 -7.90% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 6.140 4.96% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.155 -6.06% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.630 4.75% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 10.800 -5.92% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.950 4.50% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.265 -5.36% MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.945 4.42% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 8.850 -5.35% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 15.720 4.17% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.550 -5.33% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.400 3.90% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.270 -5.22% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.480 3.89% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.140 3.70% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 12.420 -4.90% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.425 3.66% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.540 -4.84% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 6.460 3.53% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.565 -4.24% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 5.070 3.47% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.320 -4.05% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.650 3.32% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 4.430 -3.90% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.460 3.28% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.540 -3.72% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 5.360 3.08% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.655 -3.68% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 4.200 2.94% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 112.100 -3.56% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 7.500 2.88% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 9.920 -3.50%

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