Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 26, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 10:45 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ALC AUE CDA CGF CY5 EGL GYG IPG MXI OCA PV1 SHV TLX

PV1 PROVARIS ENERGY LIMITED

Energy - Overnight Price: $0.01

Research as a Service (RaaS) rates ((PV1)) as No Rating (-1) -

Provaris Energy is entering a critical phase on the commercialisation route, currently in a fabrication phase for its hydrogen tank prototype and, in parallel, progressing its lithium cobalt oxide business.

Research as a Service (RaaS) expects both prototypes could receive approvals in the September quarter and assesses the commercial gap between the lithium cobalt oxide and hydrogen opportunities is closing, with more definition around the lithium cobalt oxide revenue model later in the year.

While the company will not be the only operator in these emerging sectors, achieving delivery on expectations in 2026 should, in the analyst's view, cement its significant IP early-mover advantage. The base case valuation sits at $0.13.

Research as a Service (RaaS) research doesn't carry any targets, ratings or recommendations. Investors can draw conclusions from valuations and commentary.

This report was published on May 25, 2026.

Target price is $0.13 Current Price is $0.01 Difference: $0.12

If PV1 meets the Research as a Service (RaaS) target it will return approximately 1200% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.29 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 3.45.

Forecast for FY27:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.36 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 2.78.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SHV SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $3.75

Jarden rates ((SHV)) as Initiation of coverage with Underweight (4) -

Jarden initiates coverage on Select Harvests with an Underweight rating and a $3.60 target price.

The broker notes a positive long-term outlook for almond prices supported by structural supply constraints in California and resilient global demand.

Operating earnings over the near term face pressure from a strengthening Australian dollar alongside escalating water, fertiliser, and freight costs following a wet domestic harvest.

Management continuity remains a point of uncertainty as the current chief executive officer serves a six-month notice period without a confirmed successor.

While the prevailing orchard maturity profile is optimal, yielding capacity is expected to moderate over the coming decade and prompt a sizable replanting program, the broker adds.

This report was published on May 24, 2026.

Target price is $3.60 Current Price is $3.75 Difference: minus $0.15 (current price is over target) .

If SHV meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss) .

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 6.90 cents and EPS of 28.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.35.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 11.90 cents and EPS of 28.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.16.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TLX TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $13.43

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TLX)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating for Telix Pharmaceuticals with a $30.00 target price following insights from its recent investor conference.

The broker reports discussion focused on growth projections for the prostate-specific membrane antigen franchise, driven by pricing and market share gains from the second-generation product Gozellix.

Preliminary research highlights the potential of the licensed AlFluor technology, an 18F-based agent designed to offer a decentralised point-of-care supply chain.

Commentary explains this candidate could challenge centralised incumbents by decoupling production from the morning cyclotron rush and securing a 12.5% uplift in franchise sales.

A late 2027 regulatory filing could support a mid-2028 regulatory approval, perpetuating the successful dual-product commercial strategy through transitional pass-through status from early 2029, the report concludes.

This report was published on May 25, 2026.

Target price is $30.00 Current Price is $13.43 Difference: $16.57

If TLX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 123% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $26.10, suggesting upside of 94.3%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is -2.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 31.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 42.5.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide experienced, intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface.

This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.