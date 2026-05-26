Material Matters: Fertiliser, Nickel & Met Coal

Commodities | 12:13 PM

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: Middle East impact on fertiliser; and sulphur for nickel production; Chinese mine disaster impact on met coal; and views on the rare earths market.

Higher fertiliser prices are hitting farmers today, and food prices tomorrow

Risk for nickel prices seems to the upside

Met coal markets in turmoil, with possible wide-ranging impacts

China continues to dominate rare earths market

By Greg Peel

By Greg Peel

Fertiliser

Global fertiliser prices have risen sharply as a result of the Middle East conflict. In the year to date, note ANZ Bank analysts, prices are up nearly 30% in the US and even more in other markets, to their highest since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Even so, prices remain just under -20% below the peak reached in early 2022. With the Middle East conflict ongoing, upside risks remain, ANZ warns, particularly as the disruption to energy and fertiliser supplies appears broader than during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Rising fertiliser and fuel prices are squeezing farm margins, and this is likely to curb input application rates, weaken crop yields, lower crop production and eventually lift food inflation.

Farmers are facing a double-whammy. ANZ notes, despite rising input costs, grain prices are only up 5%-6% year to date to only half the level reached in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This is squeezing farm profitability globally, particularly as margins were already under pressure from subdued grain prices. If the Middle East conflict persists, ANZ warns this pressure is likely to intensify materially.

When prices rise by more than 50%, farmers typically reduce application rates per acre or shift towards less fertiliser-intensive crops. Higher fertiliser costs will also accelerate a shift away from input-intensive grains towards oilseeds and pulses.

Australia’s wheat area is already set to shrink with production facing further downside if tighter input supply and El Nino conditions worsen.

Unlike the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the current escalation in the Middle East conflict is not directly disrupting agricultural production. Hence, the price impact is likely to be delayed. ANZ expects grain prices to rise gradually and remain higher for longer if there is no de-escalation of the conflict.

The impact of these supply disruptions is likely to show up in lower yields, weaker agricultural harvest and eventually, warns ANZ, higher food prices.

Nickel

Another commodity trapped in the Persian Gulf is sulphur, required for High-Pressure Acid Leaching (HPAL) nickel production.

Indonesia's changing nickel policies, sulphur shortages and competition for power are tightening the nickel market, Morgan Stanley reports.

A more than -30% cut to ore quotas, announced by the Indonesian government in February, puts 255kt of nickel production at risk (6.5% of global).

Sulphur shortages threaten HPAL production (14% of global), with cuts underway across Chinese plants.

Tsingshan has asked nickel pig iron producers to reduce output in June to free up power for aluminium. Tsingshan is the only producer able to switch power from nickel to aluminium, Morgan Stanley notes.

Meanwhile, soaring sulphur prices are driving HPAL operating costs sharply higher.

Indonesia did release more ore quotas during 2025, which could repeat in 2026, with producers able to apply for more through 31 July. The delays to new export taxes and royalties also suggest some flexibility.

HPAL production could also resume if sulphur flows restart. Finally, demand is more lacklustre, with lithium iron phosphate batteries dominating both for EVs and Energy Storage Systems.

Market positioning in nickel is already quite long, and Indonesia may still release more ore quotas in the second half, but Morgan Stanley sees nickel trading in a higher range from here, with potential for spikes if more production is lost.