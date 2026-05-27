ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-05-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.910 13.67% ASX – ASX LIMITED 46.060 -9.74%
ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 6.470 8.92% MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.565 -7.40%
DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 9.680 8.64% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.130 -7.14%
MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 14.980 8.63% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 2.930 -4.87%
ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.250 7.59% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.195 -4.40%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 7.840 6.96% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.840 -4.09%
SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.020 5.96% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.260 -4.04%
IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 13.140 5.80% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.650 -3.99%
EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 16.110 5.50% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.755 -3.57%
4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.490 5.12% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.054 -3.57%
DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 8.750 5.04% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 2.110 -2.76%
TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.730 5.04% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 5.640 -2.76%
BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.700 4.52% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 15.290 -2.74%
NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.240 4.52% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.550 -2.65%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.490 4.51% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 -2.63%
FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 31.290 4.13% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 19.730 -2.47%
CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 14.900 3.98% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.205 -2.43%
SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 3.690 3.94% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.835 -2.34%
PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 12.250 3.81% IGO – IGO LIMITED 9.250 -2.32%
NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 15.200 3.75% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.290 -2.27%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-05-26

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Major UK Win Highlights Alcidion’s Potential

11:30 AM - Small Caps
3
Material Matters: EVs, Lithium & Aluminium

11:00 AM - Commodities
4
Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 27-May-2026

10:45 AM - Weekly Reports
5
Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Oil

10:30 AM - Technicals

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 08-05-2026

May 08 2026 - Australia
2
ASIC Watch: Auditor Independence Crackdown

May 11 2026 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 01-05-2026

May 01 2026 - Australia
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 15-05-2026

May 15 2026 - Australia
5
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 04-05-2026

May 04 2026 - Australia
6
In Brief: Reliance, Bannerman & Codan

May 01 2026 - Weekly Reports