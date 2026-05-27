ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-05-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|2.910
|13.67%
|ASX – ASX LIMITED
|46.060
|-9.74%
|ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED
|6.470
|8.92%
|MLX – METALS X LIMITED
|1.565
|-7.40%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|9.680
|8.64%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.130
|-7.14%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|14.980
|8.63%
|EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
|2.930
|-4.87%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|4.250
|7.59%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.195
|-4.40%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|7.840
|6.96%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|13.840
|-4.09%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.020
|5.96%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.260
|-4.04%
|IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED
|13.140
|5.80%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|2.650
|-3.99%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|16.110
|5.50%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|1.755
|-3.57%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|3.490
|5.12%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.054
|-3.57%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|8.750
|5.04%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|2.110
|-2.76%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.730
|5.04%
|ELD – ELDERS LIMITED
|5.640
|-2.76%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.700
|4.52%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|15.290
|-2.74%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.240
|4.52%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.550
|-2.65%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|6.490
|4.51%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.185
|-2.63%
|FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
|31.290
|4.13%
|CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP
|19.730
|-2.47%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|14.900
|3.98%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.205
|-2.43%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|3.690
|3.94%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.835
|-2.34%
|PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|12.250
|3.81%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|9.250
|-2.32%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|15.200
|3.75%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.290
|-2.27%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On