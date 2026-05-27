Granicus launches Destinations Experience Cloud and expands ANZ investment with key regional appointment

PR NewsWire | 10:19 AM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

Combined platform and local expertise support destination organisations across Australia and New Zealand to demonstrate economic impact, strengthen stakeholder engagement, and deliver sustainable tourism outcomes

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Granicus, a leading provider of customer engagement and experience technology, announced the launch of Destinations Experience Cloud (DXC) and the continued expansion of its Granicus Destinations business segment across Australia and New Zealand, marked by the appointment of destination specialist Joanne Cohen.

The combined announcement reflects Granicus’ growing investment in the ANZ region, as destination marketing organizations (DMOs) are increasingly accountable for not only attracting visitors, but also for demonstrating the value of tourism investments to communities, businesses, and government stakeholders.

Granicus Destinations builds on the company’s acquisition of Simpleview and more than 25 years of leadership in the destinations market, supporting over 1,000 destinations worldwide, helping them connect with more than 400 million visitors each year. The DXC platform unifies disconnected websites, CRM, data analytics, and digital marketing and reporting tools with a single, shared data foundation that enables DMOs to connect tourism performance with community outcomes, supporting more data-driven, accountable, and sustainable decision-making.

Across Australia and New Zealand, destination organisations are under growing pressure to:

Prove the impact of the visitor economy

Use data to inform investment and policy decisions

Engage visitors, partners, and government stakeholders more effectively

Embrace AI and digital tools responsibly and practically

DXC is designed to address these challenges, enabling destination leaders to move beyond fragmented systems and adopt a unified, insight-led approach to visitor economy management. By bringing together demand generation, meetings and events sales, and stakeholder accountability, the platform supports destinations in aligning tourism growth with community priorities.

As part of this continued regional investment, Granicus has strengthened its presence on the ground with the appointment of Joanne Cohen to its ANZ destination team. Joanne brings experience across travel, tourism, data, and software-as-a-service (SaaS), having worked in senior roles with destination and hospitality organisations across the Pacific region. Her background includes working with senior stakeholders to translate complex data and insights into clear, actionable strategies that support both economic performance and long-term community outcomes.

In her role, Joanne will work closely with destination organisations across Australia and New Zealand to help strengthen digital capabilities, improve the use of data, and support more effective communication of tourism value to stakeholders.

Commenting on the expansion in ANZ, Ian Roberts, Managing Director UK & ANZ at Granicus, said: "Destination organisations across Australia and New Zealand are navigating increasing expectations to balance visitor growth with community outcomes and demonstrate clear value. By combining integrated technology with local expertise, we are strengthening our ability to support destinations as they move towards more connected, evidence-based approaches to managing tourism."

Joanne Cohen added: "Australia and New Zealand’s destination sector is evolving quickly. Many organisations are being asked to do more with less, using data, digital, and storytelling to drive sustainable growth while clearly demonstrating economic and community impact. I’m looking forward to working alongside destination teams across the region, helping them navigate change and adopt practical solutions that deliver real value."

This expansion forms part of a broader investment in the ANZ market, with further developments planned to support destination organisations as they respond to changing visitor behaviour, increased scrutiny, and evolving expectations around sustainability and impact.

About Granicus Destinations

Granicus Destinations is the dedicated destination marketing business segment within Granicus, serving more than 1,000 destination marketing organisations (DMOs) globally. Built on the heritage of Simpleview, the industry’s leading DMO platform for more than 25 years, Granicus Destinations provides the technology, data and services that destination organisations use to drive demand, win meetings, engage their communities and prove economic impact. For more information visit: granicus.com/destinations.

About Granicus

Granicus is the global leader in customer engagement and experience technology and services for the public sector. Granicus is the global leader in customer engagement and experience technology and services for the public sector. With a range of comprehensive cloud-based solutions, Granicus empowers government with digital solutions to boost community engagement and enhance citizen satisfaction.

Now powering almost 30 billion digital interactions globally each year and connecting more than 500,000 government professionals with 300 million opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver equitable and secure government experiences. Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve—driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2988247/Granicus_Destinations_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms