Guzman y Gomez Retreats From American Dream

Small Caps | 10:00 AM

Guzman y Gomez's abrupt exit from Chicago ends a six-year US expansion push. The focus is now on stronger domestic growth and improving capital returns.

Australian store rollout main priority for Guzman y Gomez

Removal of US losses helps drive consensus earnings upgrades

Domestic guidance reaffirmed, international franchise growth continues

Analysts see higher dividends for shareholders on the horizon

By Mark Woodruff

The US exit won't stop Guzman y Gomez's international expansion

Fast-growing quick service restaurant chain Guzman y Gomez’s ((GYG)) decision to exit its six-year US expansion attempt in Chicago allows management to concentrate on the core domestic opportunity and free capital for higher dividends, buybacks and more disciplined network expansion.

Founder and co-CEO Steven Marks explained management recognised the US expansion would require materially more time and capital than initially expected, while financial performance failed to meet targeted return hurdles.

It is Jarden's view the decision to exit eight Mexican-inspired corporate-owned restaurants reflects strong capital discipline and a focus on maximising shareholder value.

The company operates a dual network structure, whereby it both owns restaurants directly and via franchised relationships.

RBC Capital believes the US business had limited prospects for success and notes ongoing losses were weighing on group earnings, turning the earlier-than-expected exit into a positive event.

The US business was not expected to break even until FY37, leaving the removal of future losses a net positive for the valuation of the group as a whole.

On the flipside, Citi notes the US exit reduces the size of the company’s total addressable market (TAM), which may place pressure on the valuation multiple at which the stock is still trading.

While the 3Q FY26 result in early-April highlighted solid comparable sales momentum, improving brand awareness and operational execution, Bell Potter explains subsequent geopolitical events materially impacted consumers and likely exacerbated expected US losses.

Macquarie believes the long-term investment thesis for Guzman y Gomez remains intact, underpinned by strong health-focused brand positioning and substantial room to expand before market saturation, supported by existing scale in Australia.

The company expects to incur a one-off charge of -US$30m-US$40m, with the cash component not exceeding -US$15m, which Morgans views as manageable given a strong balance sheet and ongoing capacity to fund Australian network expansion.

The key earnings benefit is seen as the removal of US losses from the underlying P&L, which is expected to drive consensus earnings upgrades.

US earnings losses are now seen as exceeding 1H26 levels, contrary to prior guidance for losses to decline in 2H26 versus 1H26.

On the domestic front

In Australia, Guzman operates its core company-owned and franchised restaurant base directly.

While capital-light international expansion continues via master franchise agreements in Japan and Singapore, Morningstar expects Australian restaurants to remain the primary earnings driver.

FY26 earnings guidance for the Australian segment (which includes Singapore and Japan) was reaffirmed for 29% growth on the prior year, in line with the consensus forecast, highlights RBC Capital.

Guidance for 32 gross openings was also kept, with the rollout remaining on track and continuing to underpin the earnings growth outlook over the next few years, the broker suggests.

The long-term target of 1,000 restaurants and segment underlying earnings as a percentage of network sales of 10% were also repeated by management.

Ord Minnett notes divisional earnings guidance for this dominant segment implies 28% growth in second-half FY26 earnings year-on-year, which this broker views as a strong outcome given ongoing pressure on consumers from inflation and higher interest rates.

Bell Potter remains confident in the medium-term Australian growth opportunity, supported by a pipeline of 108 restaurants and successful master franchise operations in Singapore and Japan.

The company noted the Australian business is in a “solid” position with strong growth, world class unit economics and a significant network growth opportunity.

While management highlights ongoing strength in transactions and a solid response to promotional programs, particularly via Uber, Jarden suggests 4Q like-for-like sales growth is likely to slow, based on margin guidance tracking toward the upper end of the 6%-6.2% range.

Jarden expects drive-thru demand may have moderated amid rising cost-of-living pressures and higher fuel prices.

If management can achieve its targeted annual rollout of around 40 Australian stores while maintaining current store economics, Jarden sees potential material upside to its own estimates.

Morgans highlights strong cost management, solid transaction-led growth and modest menu price increases as supportive of margins.

This broker forecasts flat margins despite same-store sales growth to account for cost absorption, while expecting margins to improve over the longer term.

Lessons from the US

The decision to exit the US does not alter the board’s conviction in the global brand.

The US represents the world’s largest QSR market, making the expansion strategy a worthwhile risk despite the eventual outcome, according to UBS.

This broker believes several early decisions proved costly in hindsight, including prioritising drive-through locations over strip sites, where brand awareness may have been easier to build, and launching initially in Chicago, a relatively expensive operating market.

Same-store sales growth remained too subdued to suggest meaningful traction, the analysts explain, reflecting ongoing brand awareness challenges.

The recent exit from the DoorDash platform created a near-term headwind and likely exacerbated second half FY26 losses, UBS suspects.

International

Commenting on the performance of the company's master franchise markets, management highlighted ongoing strong sales growth and healthy unit economics.

The company’s Japan and Singapore businesses are operated through separate master franchise arrangements, rather than as company-owned restaurant networks.

In practice, this means the local franchise partner runs each market under the central brand and system, while management of Guzman y Gomez supports the network through branding, product standards, and a marketing fund that is run on behalf of the franchise network.

Both master franchises are planning new restaurant openings in the next 12 months, with Singapore opening its 24th restaurant earlier this week.