ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-05-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.280 8.61% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.860 -10.53%
SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.900 7.73% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.570 -10.16%
CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.920 6.37% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 20.550 -9.71%
DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.230 5.68% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 4.860 -9.67%
WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 2.540 4.53% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.495 -8.33%
EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.580 4.24% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.270 -8.30%
PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.255 4.15% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.400 -8.20%
SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 15.850 3.66% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 13.430 -8.14%
JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 30.950 3.30% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.110 -7.99%
SGM – SIMS LIMITED 25.890 3.27% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.100 -7.95%
BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.300 3.14% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 5.870 -7.85%
PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.680 3.03% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 11.650 -7.76%
LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.330 2.64% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.920 -7.76%
KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.000 2.56% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.190 -7.75%
BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.410 2.50% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 4.960 -7.64%
TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.845 2.42% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.910 -7.62%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.640 2.25% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 18.200 -7.47%
FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 10.100 2.23% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.465 -7.28%
SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 1.615 2.22% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5.600 -7.28%
RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.600 1.96% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.940 -7.26%

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