Symal Group’s Expansion Story Gaining Traction

Small Caps | 10:00 AM

Viewed as a key “picks and shovels” provider to Australia’s infrastructure build-out, Symal Group delivered several encouraging updates at its recent investor day.

Symal Group's investor day delivers upbeat message

Immaterial impact from higher diesel prices

Tender pipeline signals strong visibility

Analysts suggest share price reflects risks but not upside potential

By Mark Woodruff

Wind-Turbine-And-Electricity-Swithyard

Diversified contractor Symal Group ((SYL)) offers exposure to long-term infrastructure and sustainability themes via the group’s diversified and vertically integrated civil construction, utilities and equipment hire operations.

The group listed on the ASX on November 21, 2024, following a $136m IPO priced at $1.85 per share.

Shares are currently trading around $2.78 after management successfully diversified Symal’s revenue base away from traditional infrastructure, with higher-growth end markets including digital infrastructure, defence and utilities now accounting for 61% of total work-in-hand (WIH), up from 21% at listing.

Updating research following Symal’s recent investor day, Morgans believes recent share price weakness represents a buying opportunity after investors extrapolated lower margins from the February interim result, which the analyst instead views as the result from investment for future growth.

While fuel and material costs have been a headwind, Founder and Group Managing director Joe Bartolo noted “our disciplined contracting model and risk management more broadly has kept the impact immaterial to our FY26 guidance”.

Canaccord Genuity also believes concerns around diesel price impacts are overstated, citing Australia’s strong ability to attract fuel tanker supply from other regions.

Market concerns around a slowdown in Victoria’s Big Build spending are equally seen as overstated, with Canaccord noting annual infrastructure investment remains well above levels seen a decade ago.

The broker highlights Symal has proactively repositioned its Victorian pipeline toward structural growth opportunities including Melbourne Airport, the Port of Melbourne, data centres, defence and renewable energy -- where the group has already established proven capabilities.

While the key step change in contract wins (see further below) will likely occur through 2027 rather than the second half of 2026, Canaccord sees the current set-up as compelling given the breadth of opportunities and management’s proactive repositioning of the business toward higher-growth and more attractive end markets.

Guidance tightened

A week prior to the investor day, management tightened FY26 earnings (EBITDA) guidance to $120m-$126m from $117m-$127m.

The group’s long-term earnings margin aspiration of between 10%-12% was also reiterated.

At the time, Jarden felt management had once again proven its disciplined operating performance and project execution.

Noting an accelerating infrastructure and technology investment cycle in Australia, management believes Symal is ideally positioned to capture this opportunity.

Following Symal’s investor day on May 19, Morgans’ investment thesis for Symal as the "picks and shovels" provider to Australia's infrastructure build-out remains intact even noting the group’s aspirational FY30 earnings target of $200m may be achieved earlier than expected.

Further valuation upside remains, the broker suggests, if management achieves its FY28/29 targets, supported by the current work pipeline, M&A optionality through a $300m facility, and growth potential across operating platforms Locale and Searo.

Morgans highlights growth across infrastructure, energy, defence and digital markets, alongside M&A optionality and points to a substantial pipeline comprising $7.5bn of recently tendered work and a further $1.4bn of projects in early contractor involvement (ECI) stages.

The business explained

The group operates across four key business platforms spanning civil construction, utilities and infrastructure services, providing exposure to long-term growth themes across infrastructure, energy, digital/data centres, and defence.

The core Symal division focuses on major civil infrastructure projects including roads, rail, water and transport works and accounts for 39% of WIH end market mix.

Energy is approaching infrastructure as Symal’s largest end market with 31% of the WIH pie, Canaccord highlights, supported by $122bn of grid-scale investment and near-term opportunities including a proposed 1.2GW wind project expected later this year.

This broker also points to structural growth opportunities in data centres, where exposure primarily sits via the Searo platform; discussions are increasing in scale.

The company’s Digital Infrastructure division (9% of WIH) provides electrical infrastructure and power-related capabilities critical to data centre construction.

Defence (3% of WIH) offers exposure to a multi-year government spending cycle, while the Wamarra business is an Indigenous-owned civil construction business with growing defence exposure.

Elsewhere, the Locale platform (acquired last August) focuses on utility infrastructure and maintenance services, particularly electricity distribution network works.

The business performs construction, maintenance and upgrade work for power utilities and infrastructure owners.

Investor day highlights

Morgans points to several standout disclosures from the investor day, including the long-term growth runway for Locale, along with Searo’s expansion into a $114bn addressable electrical infrastructure market supported by a $2.6bn pipeline.

For the first time, Symal presented its tender pipeline, totalling $8.5bn including $1.4bn of projects in early contractor involvement (ECI) stages.

The group typically converts around 90% of ECI projects into WIH and approximately 25% of the broader tender pipeline, Ord Minnett highlights.

Potential expansion

Symal’s M&A strategy focuses on expanding into new geographies, broadening exposure across end markets and adding higher-margin capabilities, Ord Minnett explains.

Supported by a flexible $300m corporate debt and bank guarantee facility, the group retains significant capacity to expand across the eastern seaboard and South Australia, in this broker’s view, while strengthening its position as a diversified infrastructure delivery provider across several disciplines.