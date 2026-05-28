Tickets Now on Sale For One of the Year’s Standout Cultural Events

PR NewsWire | 1:57 PM

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SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 16th May – 19th July

SYDNEY, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sistine Chapel: Revelations – An Immersive Exhibition opens for a limited season from May 16 to July 19 at St Mary’s Cathedral, offering a rare opportunity to step inside one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements. Created in collaboration with the Vatican and the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney, and brought to life through large-scale projections and cutting-edge immersive technology, this one-of-a-kind experience surrounds visitors with Michelangelo’s masterpieces, revealing the stories, symbolism and detail like never before.

Sistine Chapel Revelations Sydney Exterior
Sistine Chapel Revelations Sydney Exterior

Unlike the Sistine Chapel in Rome, where the artwork is viewed from a distance, here one is fully immersed within it. Free to look up, move through the space, and experience the ceiling as a living, unfolding narrative that has inspired centuries of faith, creativity and human imagination.

"Michelangelo’s work speaks to something universal in us; our search for meaning, beauty and connection," said Juliette Khoury, Project Lead. "This exhibition opens that conversation up to a whole new audience, in a way that feels alive and deeply human, but also current and immersive."

Running for a strictly limited time, Revelations is set to be one of Sydney’s most in-demand cultural events. A world-class experience on par with leading immersive exhibitions globally.

Visitors will journey through Michelangelo’s work – from creation to redemption – in a specially constructed, large-scale environment designed exclusively for this exhibition.

With strong demand expected and sessions limited, early booking is recommended.

Book Tickets Now: https://sistinechapelsydney.com.au/#tickets 

Don’t miss your chance to experience the Sistine Chapel like never before.

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