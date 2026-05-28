Tickets Now on Sale For One of the Year’s Standout Cultural Events

PR NewsWire | 1:57 PM
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 16th May – 19th July
SYDNEY, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sistine Chapel: Revelations – An Immersive Exhibition opens for a limited season from May 16 to July 19 at St Mary’s Cathedral, offering a rare opportunity to step inside one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements. Created in collaboration with the Vatican and the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney, and brought to life through large-scale projections and cutting-edge immersive technology, this one-of-a-kind experience surrounds visitors with Michelangelo’s masterpieces, revealing the stories, symbolism and detail like never before.
Unlike the Sistine Chapel in Rome, where the artwork is viewed from a distance, here one is fully immersed within it. Free to look up, move through the space, and experience the ceiling as a living, unfolding narrative that has inspired centuries of faith, creativity and human imagination.
"Michelangelo’s work speaks to something universal in us; our search for meaning, beauty and connection," said Juliette Khoury, Project Lead. "This exhibition opens that conversation up to a whole new audience, in a way that feels alive and deeply human, but also current and immersive."
Running for a strictly limited time, Revelations is set to be one of Sydney’s most in-demand cultural events. A world-class experience on par with leading immersive exhibitions globally.
Visitors will journey through Michelangelo’s work – from creation to redemption – in a specially constructed, large-scale environment designed exclusively for this exhibition.
With strong demand expected and sessions limited, early booking is recommended.
Book Tickets Now: https://sistinechapelsydney.com.au/#tickets
Don’t miss your chance to experience the Sistine Chapel like never before.