ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-05-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 7.610 20.22% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.230 -16.17% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.970 18.86% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.450 -6.90% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.130 16.18% DXS – DEXUS 5.610 -5.40% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.560 12.23% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.575 10.58% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.710 -3.39% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.990 9.62% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 3.470 -3.34% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.830 9.59% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.480 -3.03% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.250 9.06% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.830 -3.01% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 10.930 8.22% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.340 -2.86% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.285 7.98% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.220 -2.79% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 3.170 7.82% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.955 -2.25% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.560 7.69% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 15.830 -2.22% MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.005 7.49% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.120 -1.85% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.365 7.48% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 3.900 -1.76% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.445 7.04% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.770 -1.74% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 13.650 6.72% APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED 4.720 -1.67% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.500 6.71% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.680 -1.62% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.725 6.62% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.550 -1.59% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 5.170 6.38% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.580 -1.56% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.390 6.27% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.640 -1.49%

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