In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 29-05-26

Weekly Reports | 10:30 AM

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past.

Broker Rating Changes (Post Thursday Last Week)

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CAR GROUP LIMITED ((CAR)) Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Jarden retains an Overweight rating for CAR Group with a $29.50 target price following a monthly online classifieds industry update.

Australian new car sales accelerated in April, growing 11.3% compared to a 4.6% increase in March.

International markets displayed mixed momentum, with Brazilian new car sales surging 23% year-on-year while United States light and heavy truck sales contracted.

The broker highlights the company trades on an estimated FY26 price-to-earnings multiple of 23.8x, supported by an 11% two-year earnings per share compound annual growth rate to FY28.

GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED ((GTK)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underweight by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Jarden has upgraded its rating for Gentrack Group to Neutral from Underweight.

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NICK SCALI LIMITED ((NCK)) Downgrade to Neutral from Overweight by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Jarden downgrades Nick Scali to a Neutral rating from Overweight with its target price decreased to $16.60 from $20.68 following a transfer of analyst coverage.

A comprehensive business review highlights the recent United Kingdom market entry as a fresh growth lever with substantial value upside.

Slower domestic revenue outlooks tied to inflation, interest rates, and expected declines in housing turnover drive an approximate -10% reduction to FY27 earnings per share projections.

The company trades on an estimated FY26 price-to-earnings multiple of 14.9x, aligning closely with historical averages, commentary suggests.

The broker views the cyclical macroeconomic risks in Australia and New Zealand as appropriately balanced against the offshore expansion opportunity.

Order Company New Rating Old Rating Broker Upgrade 1 CAR GROUP LIMITED Buy Neutral Jarden 2 GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED Neutral Sell Jarden Downgrade 3 NICK SCALI LIMITED Neutral Buy Jarden