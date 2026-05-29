NEW RESEARCH REVEALS SHARP RISE IN CAR MAINTENANCE NEGLECT AS DRIVING COSTS SURGE

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SIPPY DOWNS, Australia, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Australians are increasingly delaying car maintenance as cost-of-living pressures intensify, according to new research[1] from insurance company Youi – revealing a significant shift in how drivers manage the cost of staying on the road and opening up potential safety gaps.

The 2026 Youi Generational Car Care & Costs Report has returned due to popular demand and shows a clear change in behaviour since the inaugural 2024 study. The proportion of Australian drivers delaying one or more non-cleaning-related car maintenance tasks has jumped from 35% to 47%, pointing to mounting financial pressure influencing everyday driving decisions.

Younger generations are leading this shift. Nearly eight in ten Gen Z drivers (79%) and three-quarters of Millennials (76%) report putting off at least one maintenance task – including cleaning – compared with 62% of Gen X and just 37% of Boomers.

At the same time, driving costs are becoming one of the most acute household pressures. More than half of Australians (56%) say they’re spending more on car-related expenses, including fuel, car insurance and repayments – placing car ownership alongside groceries (57%) as one of the country’s biggest unavoidable costs. Given recent economic uncertainties, half of all drivers (50%) say driving is now less affordable than it was 12 months ago.

The findings come as Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows household transport costs rose 5.1% in a single month[2], underscoring the growing financial strain on Australian drivers.

Despite the pressure, the most commonly deferred maintenance tasks remain unchanged from 2024. Car cleaning, tyre replacement and oil changes continue to rank as the top three areas being put off by drivers.

The study also found a subtle but telling shift in household car ownership. One-car households increased from 53% to 57%, while multi-car households declined from 47% to 43% – a modest but consistent trend that may reflect both cost-of-living pressures on maintenance demand and increasing urban density.

Youi Head of Product – Vehicle and Lifestyle, Marni Jackson, said the research highlights a concerning trade-off emerging as Australians try to stay mobile while managing rising costs.

"Car care is still essential for most Australians, but the way people are coping has changed – either by reducing car ownership or delaying maintenance," Marni said.

"Younger Australians are under greater financial strain due to driving more. Compared to Boomers, nearly three times as many Gen Z and Millennials spend over $600 per month to run their car, leaving them with tighter budgets and a higher propensity to defer maintenance. In contrast, older Australians are less impacted as they’re more able to respond by cutting back on driving – consolidating trips or travelling less frequently.

"Despite these pressures, overall driving levels have barely shifted since 2024, reinforcing just how unavoidable car use remains for everyday life. That’s why Youi is urging drivers not to let essential maintenance slide to help prevent potential safety risks on the road," she said.

The research also shows maintenance neglect is becoming increasingly normalised – driven by more than cost alone. While cost remains the leading reason for delays (60%), behavioural justifications are rising. Almost one in three drivers (29%) now say deferred maintenance "doesn’t affect drivability", up from one in five (20%) in 2024. Those who say maintenance is "not a priority" have also increased over the same period.

Regular servicing habits have also declined. The proportion of Australians servicing their car every six months or more has fallen sharply – from 46% in 2024 to 32% in 2026 – while the number servicing less than once a year has more than doubled (from 7% to 16%).

Despite the overall decline, Gen Z and Millennials still rank highest for frequent servicing, with 34% and 38% respectively saying they service their car every six months. However, this marks a clear drop from 2024, when 48% of Gen Z and 40% of Millennials reported bi-annual servicing – suggesting they are now struggling more to keep up with the demands of maintenance while their need to drive remains comparatively high.

Delaying routine maintenance doesn’t just have an impact on driveability – it can also compromise safety, with missed servicing, worn tyres or low oil increasing the risk of breakdowns or avoidable incidents.

CarExpert Founder, Paul Maric said delayed maintenance is one of the biggest hidden risks emerging from cost-of-living pressures.

"Cars are more expensive to run than they were a year ago, and what we’re seeing is many Australians putting maintenance on the back burner," Paul said.

"Delaying things like servicing, tyres or oil changes might seem harmless short-term, but these are the basics that keep a car safe, reliable and affordable over its lifetime. Small issues ignored today often become much bigger – and more expensive – problems down the track.

"It’s also a common misconception that electric vehicles don’t need to be serviced at all. Regardless of how a vehicle is powered, things like brakes, tyres and suspension always need attention.

"If you rely on your car day-to-day, staying on top of essential maintenance remains one of the best ways to avoid unexpected breakdowns and repair shocks," he said.

The 2026 Youi Generational Car Care & Costs Report builds on insights from the 2024 study, providing a comparative view of how Australians across generations are navigating rising driving costs, shifting attitudes to car ownership, and the growing tension between affordability and maintenance.

Read more about the 2026 Youi Generational Car Care & Costs Report insights, or review the 2024 report.

Disclaimer:

This article’s data is sourced from a survey conducted by Dynata Global between 13 April 2026 and 21 April 2026, involving 2061 individuals aged 18 and above from all states and territories within Australia. Some percentages have been rounded to the nearest whole number. Survey results have not been independently verified by Youi and may not be representative of the general population. Youi makes no representation or warranty of any kind of the accuracy, adequacy, reliability, or completeness of the data and accepts no liability for any loss or damage of any kind suffered as a result of the use of or reliance on the data. Individual experiences may vary.

References

1. Generation Report 2026, Youi Insurance

2. Transport costs fuel sharp rise in household spending, Australian Bureau of Statistics, March 2026

ABOUT YOUI:

Youi Pty Ltd is an Australian registered company and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Youi Holdings Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of OUTsurance International Holdings Pty Limited. The ultimate holding company is OUTsurance Group Limited.

Youi Pty Ltd is a registered general insurance company which underwrites its own policies. Our products currently include Vehicle Insurance (Car, NSW CTP Green Slip, SA CTP, Motorcycle, Caravan and Trailer), Home Insurance (Buildings and Contents), Watercraft and Small Business Insurance.

Company: Youi

Company Phone: 13 96 84

Website: https://www.youi.com.au/

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