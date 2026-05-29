Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 29 May 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news stories from 21 May 2026 to 28 May 2026.

Our top ten news from 21 May 2026 to 28 May 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Rudi’s View: Lessons I Learned

Thursday 28 May 2026

After my presentation and Q&A in Toowoomba, Queensland yesterday (having endured the teasing prior to the State of Origin later on the day) I sat down with a few of the local investors to talk investing and markets in a more informal setting

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-05-2026

Friday 22 May 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Uranium Week: Structural Bull Cycle Intact

Tuesday 26 May 2026

Analyst views are more bullish on U308 as structural supply shortages, growing nuclear demand and surging AI-driven electricity needs drive expectations for higher long-term U308 prices

4 – Brambles’ Cost Recovery Challenge

Monday 25 May 2026

While Brambles faces network disruption and repair constraints delaying margin recovery, some analysts believe these issues will prove temporary (repeated with amendments).

5 – Material Matters: Fertiliser, Nickel & Met Coal

Tuesday 26 May 2026

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: Middle East impact on fertiliser; and sulphur for nickel production; Chinese mine disaster impact on met coal; and views on the rare earths market

6 – In Brief: Imricor, COG Financial & Alicantro

Friday 22 May 2026

Positive momentum is seen across Imricor, COG Financial and Alicanto, driven by expanding growth opportunities, supportive industry trends, and improving commercial and exploration outlooks

7 – Aristocrat’s Ongoing Double-Digit Growth Promise

Thursday 21 May 2026

Strong momentum in North American gaming operations, plus improving AI-driven productivity gains and resilient earnings growth, helped ease concerns around softer social casino trends, AI disruption and US casino demand for Aristocrat Leisure

8 – AI Report Card Through Lens Of Nvidia Earnings

Monday 25 May 2026

Investors should draw more confidence about the AI infrastructure boom from Nvidia’s latest quarterly update, Janus Henderson argues

9 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 22-05-26

Friday 22 May 2026

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

10 – Material Matters: EVs, Lithium & Aluminium

Wednesday 27 May 2026

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities. Expected growth in EV demand; impact on lithium prices; aluminium supply shock

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