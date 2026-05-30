The Market In Numbers – 30 May 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 30 May 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13244.550 1.95% 2.64% 2.57% -2.24% 5.09% All Ordinaries 8965.00 0.99% 0.87% 3.24% -0.64% 2.19% S&P ASX 200 8731.70 0.86% 0.76% 2.95% 0.20% 2.22% S&P ASX 300 8674.70 0.92% 0.87% 3.13% -0.09% 2.37% Communication Services 1650.60 -2.48% -4.19% -2.46% -5.18% -10.92% Consumer Discretionary 3561.80 4.38% 4.56% 5.82% -10.80% -14.03% Consumer Staples 11807.80 0.35% -1.86% -5.86% 1.64% -2.57% Energy 10413.30 -3.28% -5.88% -8.39% 24.48% 20.04% Financials 9187.10 -1.18% -3.87% -1.11% -1.60% -3.59% Health Care 22995.30 0.21% -9.18% -17.06% -31.95% -44.73% Industrials 8158.40 1.95% 2.04% 3.65% -3.17% -1.93% Info Technology 1773.10 2.28% 0.57% 13.89% -17.69% -38.88% Materials 25076.20 3.34% 10.47% 15.19% 18.72% 58.13% Real Estate 3625.00 2.38% 2.46% 10.79% -8.60% -7.02% Utilities 9643.10 -1.56% -7.64% -7.96% -0.15% 5.49% A-REITs 1685.70 2.57% 2.97% 11.81% -7.67% -5.87% All Technology Index 2839.60 2.27% 1.65% 11.56% -16.40% -29.78% Banks 3921.80 -0.85% -5.33% -4.69% -3.60% -2.51% Gold Index 16290.10 0.62% -2.50% -2.21% -12.76% 40.95% Metals & Mining 8699.10 3.21% 10.35% 15.43% 19.71% 66.62%

The World

Index 30 May 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 10409.28 -0.54% 0.29% 2.29% 4.71% 18.81% DAX30 25104.70 0.87% 3.34% 10.69% 2.51% 5.00% Hang Seng 25182.39 -1.65% -2.30% 1.59% -2.60% 4.61% Nikkei 225 66329.50 4.72% 11.88% 29.90% 31.76% 63.83% NZ50 13244.550 1.95% 2.64% 2.57% -2.24% 5.09% DJIA 51032.46 0.90% 2.78% 10.12% 5.51% 15.73% S&P500 7580.06 1.43% 5.15% 16.11% 9.92% 22.16% Nasdaq Comp 26972.62 2.39% 8.36% 24.93% 15.17% 32.42%

Metals & Minerals

Index 30 May 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4527.00 -0.38% -0.66% -0.25% 3.21% 37.09% Silver (oz) 75.92 -1.43% 5.71% 8.29% -2.57% 109.71% Copper (lb) 6.4240 1.25% 8.32% 17.12% 13.06% 26.07% Aluminium (lb) 1.6668 0.98% 5.52% 7.06% 24.62% 41.35% Nickel (lb) 8.5005 1.05% -2.78% 10.18% 13.53% 24.65% Zinc (lb) 1.6158 1.13% 7.39% 11.27% 15.94% 27.98% Uranium (lb) weekly 84.50 -1.74% -2.03% 1.50% 3.05% 7.44% Iron Ore (t) 109.04 -0.68% 1.76% 2.56% 1.78% 15.40%

Energy

Index 30 May 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 88.53 -9.66% -18.08% -15.67% 54.18% 35.12% Brent Crude 92.36 -11.90% -17.87% -15.02% 51.78% 38.26%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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