PR NewsWire | May 31 2026

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Sydney-based sales team initiates platform support ticket after discovering significantly more contacts than expected. Investigation concludes that data is correct.

MELBOURNE, Australia and SINGAPORE, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Firmable, Asia-Pacific’s leading AI-native sales platform, has confirmed the safe recovery of approximately 15,000 Australian accounting firm decision-makers previously unaccounted for in the data holdings of a leading global B2B data provider.

The contacts, which include finance directors, CFOs, managing partners, and senior decision-makers across accounting firms throughout Australia, were located on the Firmable platform during a routine free trial. The discovery was made by a Sydney-based sales professional who was trialing the platform.



The customer query that triggered the investigation

Upon finding roughly 20,000 relevant contacts in Firmable compared to approximately 5,000 in the incumbent global provider’s database, he immediately suspected a technical error and contacted support.

After a thorough review, the Firmable team confirmed no error had occurred. The contacts had been there the whole time.

"We understand the confusion," said Paul Perrett, co-CEO of Firmable. "When someone has been using a global platform and then opens ours, the difference in coverage can be genuinely disorienting. We want to reassure users that if Firmable is showing you significantly more contacts than you expected that is the platform working correctly. The data is real. The people exist. In this case, they are safely at work as finance decision makers in Australia."

The incident is believed to be part of a broader pattern in which sales professionals transitioning from global data platform providers to Firmable report unexpectedly complete coverage across their markets. Firmable’s support team has noted a consistent theme: users assume the volume is a bug. It is not.

Unlike platforms built on recycled third-party data feeds optimised for North America, Firmable assembles its proprietary contact and account data through AI-driven web aggregation, LLM-based extraction, and continuous entity resolution across ANZ and APAC. The result is a dataset built for the region, rather than one in which the region is an afterthought.

The 15,000 recovered contacts are now available for immediate prospecting. Firmable wishes them well.

About Firmable

Firmable is Asia-Pacific’s leading AI-native sales platform. Over 1,000 customers across Australia, New Zealand, and markets in Southeast Asia use Firmable to build prospect lists, monitor buying signals, and run sales engagement on proprietary, continuously refreshed data. Firmable was co-founded by Leigh Jasper, Paul Perrett, and Karthik Venkatasubramanian, who previously scaled Aconex to a $1.6 billion acquisition by Oracle. For more information, visit firmable.com.

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