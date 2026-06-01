ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-06-26

Daily Market Reports | Jun 01 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.880 10.86% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.100 -8.55% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.710 10.09% RMD – RESMED INC 26.570 -7.58% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 144.460 9.22% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.000 -6.54% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.780 9.09% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 4.250 -5.56% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 11.400 8.88% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 15.020 -5.53% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 39.150 8.72% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 2.570 -5.51% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.460 8.24% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.360 -5.22% XRO – XERO LIMITED 80.950 7.69% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.480 -5.13% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 16.610 7.02% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 0.985 -4.83% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 31.750 6.40% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.420 -4.55% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.250 6.38% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.165 -4.51% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.830 6.29% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 8.430 -4.42% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.370 6.28% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.190 -4.07% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.890 6.13% EVT – EVT LIMITED 12.070 -3.98% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 10.260 6.10% APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED 4.540 -3.81% 360 – LIFE360 INC 20.370 5.38% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.540 -3.79% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.420 5.22% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.650 -3.73% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 5.640 5.03% SGP – STOCKLAND 3.960 -3.41% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.870 4.92% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 2.000 -3.38% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 2.140 4.90% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.145 -3.33%

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