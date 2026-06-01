ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-06-26

Daily Market Reports | Jun 01 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.880
|10.86%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.100
|-8.55%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.710
|10.09%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|26.570
|-7.58%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|144.460
|9.22%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|2.000
|-6.54%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.780
|9.09%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|4.250
|-5.56%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|11.400
|8.88%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|15.020
|-5.53%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|39.150
|8.72%
|LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP
|2.570
|-5.51%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.460
|8.24%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.360
|-5.22%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|80.950
|7.69%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.480
|-5.13%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|16.610
|7.02%
|ABG – ABACUS GROUP
|0.985
|-4.83%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|31.750
|6.40%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.420
|-4.55%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.250
|6.38%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.165
|-4.51%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|11.830
|6.29%
|CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED
|8.430
|-4.42%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|2.370
|6.28%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|5.190
|-4.07%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|5.890
|6.13%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|12.070
|-3.98%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|10.260
|6.10%
|APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED
|4.540
|-3.81%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|20.370
|5.38%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.540
|-3.79%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.420
|5.22%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|4.650
|-3.73%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|5.640
|5.03%
|SGP – STOCKLAND
|3.960
|-3.41%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|10.870
|4.92%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|2.000
|-3.38%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|2.140
|4.90%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.145
|-3.33%
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