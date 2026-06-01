Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 01, 2026

Daily Market Reports | Jun 01 2026

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ABG ACF AEU APE ASX CIA CSX GHM GTK IKE SDR (2) SHA (2) WJL

AEU ATOMIC EAGLE LIMITED

Overnight Price: $0.41

Shaw and Partners rates ((AEU)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners initiates coverage on Atomic Eagle with a Buy rating and a $1.40 target price following the commencement of a 30,000m exploration drilling campaign at the Muntanga Uranium Project in Zambia.

The district-scale program targets four priority zones within a 1,126 km² licence package to expand the existing 58.8 Mlb uranium resource base.

Prodeo Consulting validated a historical feasibility study confirming commercial viability at a flat uranium price of US$90/lb.

A potential reconciliation with the Niger government regarding the revoked permit for the world-class Madaouela resource represents substantial upside option value but is assigned nil value under current models.

Financial projections indicate negative underlying earnings per share of -3.9c for FY26 and -4.0c for FY27, with dividend distributions expected to remain at zero.

This report was published on May 28, 2026.

Target price is $1.40 Current Price is $0.41 Difference: $0.99

If AEU meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 241% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 10.51.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 10.25.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $20.89

Moelis rates ((APE)) as Hold (3) -

Moelis maintains a Hold rating for Eagers Automotive with a $26.35 target following a weaker-than-expected 1H26 result, largely attributed to timing impacts from the CanadaOne acquisition delay, a weaker Canadian dollar, and constrained supply from BYD and Toyota limiting deliveries despite record order intake.

The broker notes the A&NZ order bank has surged 70% since December 2025, supporting a stronger 2H26 as supply conditions improve, though higher interest costs provide a partial offset.

CanadaOne continues to outperform in a weak Canadian market, with significant industry consolidation opportunities seen supporting medium-term double-digit growth.

FY26-FY28 EPS estimates have been trimmed -3-8% to reflect the CanadaOne settlement delay, higher interest costs, and the closure of underperforming operations.

EPS forecasts are revised to 106.0c for FY26 and 126.2c for FY27, with DPS at 80.2c and 93.6c.

This report was published on May 28, 2026.

Target price is $26.35 Current Price is $20.89 Difference: $5.46

If APE meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $28.45, suggesting upside of 36.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 80.20 cents and EPS of 106.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.71. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 114.6, implying annual growth of 31.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 82.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.2.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 93.60 cents and EPS of 126.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.55. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 133.9, implying annual growth of 16.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 90.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASX ASX LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $46.23

Jarden rates ((ASX)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral (2) -

Jarden upgrades ASX to Overweight from Neutral, with a $55.30 target price, following a significant share price dislocation.

Commentary suggests main concerns regarding the absence of a chief executive officer and cost transparency are resolved by Anthony Attia's appointment and recent technology cost guidance.

Technology modernisation and cultural remediation operating expenses will be partly offset in outer years by participant cost-passing mechanisms.

Strong volume momentum remains evident as year-to-date operating revenue reached $1.03bn, an increase of 12.5% on the prior corresponding period.

Near-term dividend recovery faces constraints from a -$150m capital charge due by June 2027, potentially requiring a discounted dividend reinvestment plan.

This report was published on May 28, 2026.

Target price is $55.30 Current Price is $46.23 Difference: $9.07

If ASX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $55.54, suggesting upside of 24.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 201.90 cents and EPS of 269.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.37%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.19. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 273.8, implying annual growth of 5.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 205.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.3.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 195.50 cents and EPS of 260.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.23%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 265.4, implying annual growth of -3.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 202.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources