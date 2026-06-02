ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-06-26

Daily Market Reports | Jun 02 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 3.660 16.56% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.180 -12.05% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 21.030 13.61% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 3.700 -7.50% 360 – LIFE360 INC 23.070 13.25% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.135 -6.90% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 3.400 12.21% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.630 -5.93% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 160.080 10.81% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.850 -5.87% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 2.320 8.41% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 16.550 -5.86% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 42.230 7.87% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.050 -5.66% XRO – XERO LIMITED 87.000 7.47% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 71.050 -5.43% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 13.170 6.99% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.510 -5.33% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.950 6.47% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.990 -5.22% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.585 6.36% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.105 -5.15% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.865 5.49% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.250 -5.06% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 10.800 5.26% IGO – IGO LIMITED 9.550 -4.79% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 27.010 5.14% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.790 -4.53% MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.650 4.76% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.320 -4.48% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 2.690 4.67% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.530 -4.38% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.815 4.49% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.440 -4.35% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 157.990 4.46% SGP – STOCKLAND 3.790 -4.29% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.780 4.00% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 96.740 -4.28% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 11.300 3.96% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.480 -4.13%

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