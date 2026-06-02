ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-06-26

Daily Market Reports | Jun 02 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
|3.660
|16.56%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|5.180
|-12.05%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|21.030
|13.61%
|TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED
|3.700
|-7.50%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|23.070
|13.25%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.135
|-6.90%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|3.400
|12.21%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.630
|-5.93%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|160.080
|10.81%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|3.850
|-5.87%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|2.320
|8.41%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|16.550
|-5.86%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|42.230
|7.87%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.050
|-5.66%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|87.000
|7.47%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|71.050
|-5.43%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|13.170
|6.99%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.510
|-5.33%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.950
|6.47%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|5.990
|-5.22%
|SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED
|0.585
|6.36%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.105
|-5.15%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.865
|5.49%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|2.250
|-5.06%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|10.800
|5.26%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|9.550
|-4.79%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|27.010
|5.14%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|3.790
|-4.53%
|MLX – METALS X LIMITED
|1.650
|4.76%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.320
|-4.48%
|LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP
|2.690
|4.67%
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|1.530
|-4.38%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.815
|4.49%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.440
|-4.35%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|157.990
|4.46%
|SGP – STOCKLAND
|3.790
|-4.29%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.780
|4.00%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|96.740
|-4.28%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|11.300
|3.96%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.480
|-4.13%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On