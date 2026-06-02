Recharge Power and Energy Decarb Launch Joint Venture Targeting Australia’s PV and BESS Market

PR NewsWire | Jun 02 2026

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TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Recharge Power (7921-TW), a pioneer and market leader in Taiwan’s battery energy storage systems (BESS) industry, today announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Australian energy developer Energy Decarb. The two companies will jointly develop renewable energy projects in Australia through a newly established joint venture (the JV), marking Recharge Power’s latest milestone in expanding its overseas footprint.



Recharge Power (7921-TW), a pioneer and market leader in Taiwan’s battery energy storage systems (BESS) industry, today announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Australian energy developer Energy Decarb.

Recharge Power and Energy Decarb have already captured an active project pipeline totaling 128MW / 292MWh in Australia. These projects are expected to be delivered through the JV and progressively completed over the next two years, establishing a solid foundation for future expansion into large-scale utility energy infrastructure.

The initial phase of the partnership will focus on commercial and industrial (C&I) customers, including hotels, shopping centers, manufacturing plants, logistics hubs, and sports venues. By providing integrated solar and BESS EPC solutions alongside Energy Service Company (ESCO) offerings, the partnership aims to help businesses reduce electricity costs, enhance energy resilience, and unlock additional revenue opportunities through participation in Australia’s electricity market.

"We intend to replicate the proven success we achieved in Taiwan and Japan—gaining swift local traction and then scaling rapidly," said Spencer Feng, Chief Executive Officer of Recharge Power.

Spencer added that the partnership combines the strengths of both companies. Recharge Power brings proprietary Energy Management System (EMS) software and comprehensive system integration capabilities spanning project engineering, construction, and long-term operations and maintenance (O&M). Energy Decarb contributes deep local market knowledge and industry insight, project development expertise, and electricity trading capabilities. Together, the companies are well positioned to capture growing opportunities arising from Australia’s accelerating energy transition.

Combined Forces to Capture the World’s Third-Largest Storage Market

The establishment of the JV is strategically timed to ride the massive growth momentum of Australia’s clean energy shift. According to the Clean Energy Council’s 2026 Clean Energy Australia Report, cumulative investment in Australia’s renewable energy sector reached AUD 31.4 billion by the end of 2025. Investment in battery energy storage projects alone totaled AUD 4.8 billion in 2025, representing a 67% increase year-over-year and reinforcing Australia’s position as the world’s third-largest energy storage market.

About Energy Decarb

Energy Decarb is an Australian renewable energy developer specializing in integrated PV, BESS, and EV charging infrastructure. The company excels in electricity market management, utilizing advanced software to optimize client assets, lower demand charges, and unlock revenue streams through wholesale arbitrage and Frequency Control Auxiliary Services (FCAS).

As a St Baker Energy Group company, Energy Decarb leverages the extensive technical resources and project financing depth of its anchor investor, St Baker Capital. The group is backed by prominent energy pioneer Trevor St Baker AO—founder of ERM Power (formerly Australia’s fourth-largest electricity retailer before being acquired by Shell Energy Australia) —bringing over 60 years of deep institutional market influence to the venture.

About Recharge Power

Headquartered in Taiwan, Recharge Power provides one-stop BESS solutions, including project development, engineering, EPC, O&M, and aggregator services. As the pioneer and leader of Taiwan’s BESS industry, Recharge Power has surpassed 1GWh in cumulative deployment capacity. The company has consistently set industry benchmarks by delivering multiple milestones, including Taiwan’s first Automatic Frequency Control (AFC) project, Taiwan’s first PV+BESS project, Taiwan Power Company’s first self-owned substation BESS project, and the largest private-sector BESS project of Taiwan.

Following its entry into the Japanese market in late 2024, Recharge Power has demonstrated exceptional execution and established a commanding market presence, with 10 BESS projects successfully connected to the grid to date.

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