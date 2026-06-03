ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-06-26

Daily Market Reports | Jun 03 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|11.850
|11.48%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.265
|-11.67%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|2.210
|10.50%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|5.450
|-9.02%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|17.160
|9.37%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.240
|-8.15%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.635
|8.55%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|20.910
|-6.98%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.130
|8.33%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.690
|-6.58%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.760
|8.05%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.840
|-5.42%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.630
|7.95%
|LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP
|2.550
|-5.20%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|6.320
|7.67%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|2.570
|-5.17%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.350
|7.57%
|ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED
|7.350
|-5.16%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.610
|6.62%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|4.810
|-4.94%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|116.850
|5.97%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|10.980
|-4.60%
|INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
|3.940
|5.35%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.420
|-4.55%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|14.180
|5.27%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.370
|-4.44%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|33.330
|4.88%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.070
|-4.36%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.240
|4.67%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|2.160
|-4.00%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|28.390
|4.57%
|ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED
|1.985
|-3.64%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|11.260
|4.26%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|15.950
|-3.63%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|16.370
|4.07%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|15.280
|-3.60%
|SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED
|12.460
|3.83%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|2.440
|-3.56%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.515
|3.77%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|83.920
|-3.54%
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