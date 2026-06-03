ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-06-26

Daily Market Reports | Jun 03 2026

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 11.850 11.48% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.265 -11.67% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 2.210 10.50% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.450 -9.02% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 17.160 9.37% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.240 -8.15% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.635 8.55% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 20.910 -6.98% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.130 8.33% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.690 -6.58% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.760 8.05% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.840 -5.42% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.630 7.95% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 2.550 -5.20% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.320 7.67% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.570 -5.17% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.350 7.57% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 7.350 -5.16% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.610 6.62% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.810 -4.94% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 116.850 5.97% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 10.980 -4.60% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 3.940 5.35% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.420 -4.55% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.180 5.27% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.370 -4.44% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 33.330 4.88% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.070 -4.36% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.240 4.67% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.160 -4.00% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 28.390 4.57% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 1.985 -3.64% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 11.260 4.26% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 15.950 -3.63% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 16.370 4.07% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 15.280 -3.60% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 12.460 3.83% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 2.440 -3.56% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.515 3.77% XRO – XERO LIMITED 83.920 -3.54%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms