ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-06-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 4.660 13.11% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.800 -9.24% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.890 5.66% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 2.080 -8.77% DPM – DPM METALS INC 48.550 4.30% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.510 -8.59% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 36.380 4.06% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.800 -8.20% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 2.980 3.83% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.880 -8.19% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.060 3.78% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 11.570 -7.81% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 6.180 3.69% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 15.970 -6.93% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 16.990 3.60% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 14.000 -6.67% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 71.350 3.57% XYZ – BLOCK INC 97.740 -6.42% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.920 3.43% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.595 -6.30% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 21.000 3.30% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 20.390 -6.08% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.950 3.15% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.030 3.06% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.950 -5.85% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.530 3.03% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.280 -5.79% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.010 2.82% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.545 -5.21% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 7.210 2.71% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.610 -4.92% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.820 2.69% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.465 -4.87% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.690 2.63% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.500 -4.80% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.785 2.61% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.030 -4.63% RMD – RESMED INC 26.500 2.55% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.060 -4.63%

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