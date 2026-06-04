ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-06-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
|4.660
|13.11%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|10.800
|-9.24%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|12.890
|5.66%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|2.080
|-8.77%
|DPM – DPM METALS INC
|48.550
|4.30%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.510
|-8.59%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|36.380
|4.06%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|2.800
|-8.20%
|EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
|2.980
|3.83%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.880
|-8.19%
|ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED
|2.060
|3.78%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|11.570
|-7.81%
|IRE – IRESS LIMITED
|6.180
|3.69%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|15.970
|-6.93%
|BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED
|16.990
|3.60%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|14.000
|-6.67%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|71.350
|3.57%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|97.740
|-6.42%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|3.920
|3.43%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.595
|-6.30%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|21.000
|3.30%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|20.390
|-6.08%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.950
|3.15%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.160
|-5.88%
|MTS – METCASH LIMITED
|3.030
|3.06%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|5.950
|-5.85%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|9.530
|3.03%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|2.280
|-5.79%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|4.010
|2.82%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.545
|-5.21%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|7.210
|2.71%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|5.610
|-4.92%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|3.820
|2.69%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.465
|-4.87%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|4.690
|2.63%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|13.500
|-4.80%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.785
|2.61%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|1.030
|-4.63%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|26.500
|2.55%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|2.060
|-4.63%
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