Treasure Chest: Pro Medicus

Treasure Chest | 11:15 AM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is Pro Medicus.

By Danielle Ecuyer

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts.

Whose Idea Is It?

Morgans

The subject:

Pro Medicus ((PME))

The company has strengthened its growth outlook through a series of major contract wins and renewals alongside product wins as new modules like Workflow and Cardiology have been added.

Channel checks and management commentary reinforce the view AI is more likely to enhance than disrupt the company's competitive position.

Equally, Morgans states recent market updates push back on the narrative that AI-disruption will result in shorter tenure contract wins and renewals against the historical precedent.

Visage Streamling Imaging from the cloud

Visage Streamling Imaging from the cloud

More info:

Morgans' positive stance on Pro Medicus follows three recent contract wins, which Macquarie described as a “diverse range”, along with multiple channel checks that help de-risk concerns around potential AI disruption.

Outlining the contracts in an interview, CEO Sam Hupert explained the Beth Israel Lahey Health contract for $90m over seven years strengthens the company’s position in the key Boston market.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-06-26

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Rudi’s View: Australia’s Sh*t Sandwich

5:14 PM - Rudi's View
3
Treasure Chest: Pro Medicus

11:15 AM - Treasure Chest
4
Eagers Automotive Geared For Better Second Half

10:45 AM - Australia
5
The Short Report – 04 Jun 2026

10:30 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Rudi’s View: Lessons I Learned

May 28 2026 - Rudi's View
2
ASIC Watch: Legacy Banking Systems Draw $26M Hardship Penalties

Jun 02 2026 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 08-05-2026

May 08 2026 - Australia
4
ASIC Watch: Auditor Independence Crackdown

May 11 2026 - Australia
5
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 15-05-2026

May 15 2026 - Australia
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-05-2026

May 22 2026 - Australia