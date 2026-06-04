Treasure Chest: Pro Medicus

Treasure Chest | 11:15 AM
FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is Pro Medicus.
By Danielle Ecuyer
FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts.
Whose Idea Is It?
Morgans
The subject:
Pro Medicus ((PME))
The company has strengthened its growth outlook through a series of major contract wins and renewals alongside product wins as new modules like Workflow and Cardiology have been added.
Channel checks and management commentary reinforce the view AI is more likely to enhance than disrupt the company's competitive position.
Equally, Morgans states recent market updates push back on the narrative that AI-disruption will result in shorter tenure contract wins and renewals against the historical precedent.
More info:
Morgans' positive stance on Pro Medicus follows three recent contract wins, which Macquarie described as a “diverse range”, along with multiple channel checks that help de-risk concerns around potential AI disruption.
Outlining the contracts in an interview, CEO Sam Hupert explained the Beth Israel Lahey Health contract for $90m over seven years strengthens the company’s position in the key Boston market.
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