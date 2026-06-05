Allianz Partners to Acquire nib Travel Portfolio, Strengthening Australian Market Offering

PR NewsWire | 11:15 AM

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

BRISBANE, Australia, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Allianz Partners today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire a large portion of nib’s Australian and New Zealand Travel Insurance portfolio marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy and its long-term commitment to the Australian market.  The deal remains subject to regulatory approval and satisfaction of certain commercial conditions.

Chris McHugh_CEO Allianz Partners & Ed Close_CEO & MD_nib Group
Chris McHugh_CEO Allianz Partners & Ed Close_CEO & MD_nib Group

The transaction includes:

  • the acquisition of the Travel Insurance Direct (TID) brand
  • a twenty year white labelled distribution agreement with nib Group in both Australia and New Zealand,
  • and acquisition of a large portion of nib’s established intermediary relationships in Australia.

The transaction establishes Allianz Partners as a leading force in the Australian travel insurance market enabling a more comprehensive presence across both digital and in-person channels.

Critically, it marks Allianz Partners’ expansion into the offline travel distribution channel in Australia: the bricks-and-mortar agent channel that remains a vital point of purchase for Australian travellers, particularly those booking complex or high-value itineraries. The ability to support customers across both digital and intermediary channels is becoming increasingly important – particularly for higher-value and more complex travel.

For Australian travellers, the result will be greater access to Allianz Partners’ world-class insurance and assistance products – wherever and however they choose to book. For the business, it will deliver the scale, footprint and channel depth to compete at the top of one of the Asia Pacific region’s most dynamic insurance markets.

"This acquisition is a landmark moment for Allianz Partners Australia. It will significantly expand our capacity to reach and serve Australians through their preferred channel with the world-class insurance and assistance products they deserve. It will also strengthen our offering in a highly competitive market and gives us the scale to continue investing in our customers, partners and service delivery." Chris McHugh, Chief Executive Officer, Allianz Partners Australia

This transaction is a clear signal that APAC – and Australia specifically – is a priority growth region for Allianz Partners. We have strong conviction in the opportunity here, and this acquisition reflects that conviction in a very tangible way. Australia has a dynamic, growing travel insurance market and a team that has demonstrated the capability and commitment to lead in it. This is the kind of strategic investment that builds long-term value, and I am proud to see it come to fruition." Phil Hoffman, Chief Officer Travel, Allianz Partners

The acquisition will build on Allianz Partners’ global momentum. Since 2024, the company has surpassed €10 billion in total revenues globally, with APAC identified as a key growth region.

ABOUT ALLIANZ PARTNERS

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners’ businesses, sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz, Allianz Global Assistance and Allianz Care brands. Present in over 73 markets, our 22,200 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 89 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer assistance to our customers around the world.    

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-06-26

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Next Week At A Glance – 8-12 Jun 2026

11:15 AM - Weekly Reports
3
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 05-06-26

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 5 June 2026

10:45 AM - Weekly Reports
5
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 05, 2026

10:30 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Rudi’s View: Lessons I Learned

May 28 2026 - Rudi's View
2
Rudi’s View: Australia’s Sh*t Sandwich

Jun 04 2026 - Rudi's View
3
ASIC Watch: Legacy Banking Systems Draw $26M Hardship Penalties

Jun 02 2026 - Australia
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 08-05-2026

May 08 2026 - Australia
5
ASIC Watch: Auditor Independence Crackdown

May 11 2026 - Australia
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 15-05-2026

May 15 2026 - Australia