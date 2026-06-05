ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-06-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 18.480 15.18% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.775 -9.36% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 2.490 12.16% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.695 -8.55% CSL – CSL LIMITED 97.910 5.75% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.140 -6.14% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 7.550 5.74% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.640 -5.71% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 100.450 5.63% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.190 -5.62% RMD – RESMED INC 27.640 4.30% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.010 -5.47% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 16.720 4.11% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.385 -5.46% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 165.640 4.03% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 67.570 -5.08% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.540 3.70% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.135 -5.02% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 7.620 3.67% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.980 -4.81% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.400 3.39% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 11.030 -4.67% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.310 3.26% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.360 -4.46% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.500 2.94% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 12.760 -4.42% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.520 2.70% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.160 -4.28% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 3.570 2.59% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.565 -4.24% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.180 2.58% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 10.420 -4.23% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.650 2.53% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 4.890 -4.12% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.590 2.49% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.110 2.49% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 109.310 -4.00% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 43.230 2.39% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.048 -4.00%

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