Next Week At A Glance – 8-12 Jun 2026

Weekly Reports | 11:15 AM

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This story features TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: TLS

The company is included in ASX20, ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian finance:

-The ASX200 experienced another volatile week, trending down some -1% as oil prices rose amid lingering uncertainty over an Iran/US, Israel/Lebanon peace deal.

-Australia, like other energy-importing nations, remains sensitive to higher-for-longer energy prices in terms of both inflationary impacts and sentiment.

-First quarter GDP growth came in softer than expected and boosted the market on Wednesday, only to be sold off on Thursday as materials stocks declined on iron ore concerns regarding Simandou.

-The RBA’s next meeting is on Tuesday, June 16. The market is pricing in a Hold on rate settings, but Governor Bullock’s address will be keenly watched for any indications of how hawkish the central bank is.

-The Australian economy, at one level, is spluttering under the weight of interest rate rises, compounded by inflationary cost pressures and proposed tax changes to the property sector and CGT across asset classes. Falling house prices are undeniably a double-edged sword. For Morgan Stanley and other brokers, the tone has turned decidedly bearish on the housing market and banking stocks.

-Westpac noted “Our analysis suggests the data centre build-out was responsible for all of the growth in the quarter (1Q). This manifested as the largest jump in new business investment since the early 2010s mining investment boom – up 5.7% to be 10.4% higher over the year.”

-Across the sectors, it was a week of rotation under the surface. Materials, Energy, Consumer Discretionary, Financials, Real Estate and Communication Services all declined by over -1%. It was a case of risk-off across a combination of rate-sensitive stocks, as well as a robust pullback in Telstra Group ((TLS)) shares.

-On the flip side, InfoTech rallied almost 8% and Healthcare showed signs of life, relatively speaking, trading flat on the week.

-The SpaceX IPO, which is due next week, is likely to take up not only a lot of oxygen but also global liquidity and is a precursor to the Anthropic IPO. SpaceX is seeking to raise around US$75bn through the sale of 555.6m shares at US$135 each, implying a valuation of around US$1.75trn and making it the largest IPO in history. The US markets are on a winning streak, with a plethora of IPOs hitting the market. At the same time, some commentators are signaling that tactical sell signals are being triggered.

-The ASX is closed on Monday, so the team at FNArena will be back on Tuesday with all the latest stock updates and articles.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Corporate news in the week that was:

BGH Capital has increased its bid for Tourism Holdings ((THL)) despite softer earnings and weaker travel demand, signalling confidence in the long term outlook for the tourism operator

IFM Investors is preparing to challenge Atlas Arteria’s ((ALX)) valuation assumptions as part of the ongoing takeover process

Distressed and private equity investors are assessing Bapcor ((BAP)) amid takeover speculation

Macquarie Group ((MQG)) is in talks to acquire a minority stake in Optus as Singtel explores bringing in a local strategic partner

Judo Bank ((JDO)) completed a $750m SME loan securitisation transaction

Barton Gold ((BGD)) is raising $25.5m through a discounted equity placement to fund project development and exploration activities

Lendlease Group ((LLC)) has denied speculation it is considering an equity raising, while investor focus remains on debt reduction and balance sheet initiatives

Elliott Investment Management has built up a $1bn stake in Northern Star Resources ((NSR))

Playside Studios ((PLY)) shares fell -34% after Meta ceased its outsourced contracts and work on the Horizon Worlds social platform will end July 31, earlier than the December deadline

Lendlease Group ((LLC)) booked a -$175m loss on the sale of its Milan MSG North development as part of its ongoing asset recycling strategy

4DMedical ((4DX)) expanded into Europe through the acquisition of Contextflow

ReadyTech ((RDY)) received an off-market takeover offer from Canadian software group TSS, a subsidiary of Topicus.com, four years after a previous failed private equity approach

Foxtel has submitted a bid for full NRL broadcasting rights in an attempt to block Nine Entertainment ((NEC))

Quadrant Private Equity is preparing a sale process for healthcare provider Partnered Health

AGL Energy ((AGL)) and Someva are seeking investors for a multi-billion-dollar renewable energy development pipeline

Anthropic has confidentially filed for an IPO, joining OpenAI and SpaceX among the major AI companies preparing for public listings

Heartland Bank and TSB Bank have agreed to merge, creating a larger challenger bank in New Zealand

Collins Foods ((KF)) is expanding its German KFC footprint by 50% through the acquisition of Bavarian outlets

Kroll has supported Atlas Arteria’s ((ALX)) valuation and rejected IFM’s $4.75 per share takeover offer as inadequate

Adamantem has lodged a bid for energy reseller Zembl

Tasmea ((TEA)) is acquiring Maxim for $254m, expanding its exposure to data centre infrastructure

Northern Star Resources ((NST)) has engaged Elliott Management amid pressure for a strategic review and potential sale

I Squared has withdrawn from the bidding process for oOh!media ((OML))

Dexus ((DXS)) is reportedly under pressure to sell assets as redemptions escalate within its infrastructure funds business

Tyro Payments ((TYR)) is attracting renewed takeover interest

PEP-owned Up Education is considering an acquisition of Keypath ahead of a potential 2027 sale process

Frontier Energy ((FHE)) is considering a $90m capital raising supported by Perth-based family offices

Megaport ((MP1)) has launched an $825m capital raising

IREN announced the signing of a transmission connection agreement to support a planned 800MW data center campus in Bundey, South Australia

ACCC approved Ampol’s ((ALD)) $1bn acquisition of EG Australia, subject to divestment of 41 service station sites

Clydesdale Engineering resolved its $182m claim relating to the Tahmoor coal mine ahead of the final sale process

Macquarie Group ((MQG)) and IG4 Capital agreed to sell a controlling stake in Brazil’s CLI port operator to AD Ports Group for US$835m

Direct Couriers is exploring the acquisition of Phoenix Transport

Cricket Victoria denied claims it is forcing asset sales while progressing plans to restructure and replace BBL franchises

Kroll has renewed interest in acquiring KPMG’s restructuring business following the audit scandal and increasing momentum behind advisory spin-offs

Jardine is arranging a US$1bn loan package to finance its acquisition of Australia’s I-MED imaging business

Majority Capital Partners secured backing from Caledonia founders Vicars and Messara

Bank of Montreal reportedly preparing a takeover bid for Euroz Hartleys

Blackstone nearing a $26bn acquisition of HSBC Australia’s mortgage portfolio

EBR Systems ((EBR)) seeking a $150m capital raising following a -57% decline in its share price

SpaceX’s Australian IPO filing highlights the shares as highly speculative and high risk for retail investors

Coinbase launching SpaceX pre-IPO perpetual futures for international investors

Quadrant Private Equity accelerating portfolio exits, including Southern Star

Telstra ((TLS)) finalising its $1.25bn share buy-back program

Amazon Web Services and Pinterest sign a US$5.6bn cloud computing agreement to support AI-led growth initiatives

Schneider Electric raises EUR800m in debt funding to support AI and data centre expansion and refinance existing borrowings

Withdrawal restrictions at Partners Group have triggered concerns over private equity liquidity and prompted sector selling

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