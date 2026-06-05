Trip.com Kicks Off Winter Travel Season with EOFY Mega Sale and Massive Flight Perks

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SYDNEY, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Trip.com, the global travel service provider, has officially launched its End of Financial Year (EOFY) Mega Sale, kicking off the winter travel season in style. From the week commencing 9 June 2026, Aussie travellers can access weekly rolling discounts, flash sales, and coupon drops designed to turn dream holidays into an affordable reality.

The EOFY Mega Sale is a chance to save big across flights, hotels, and travel essentials—with four big weekly drops starting from 9 June.

EOFY Mega Sale Calendar:

Week 1 (9 June) — Travel Essentials Launch: Up to 50% off coupons for attractions and eSIMs, a free eSIM coupon (valued up to $2), 30% off car hire coupon, plus Buy 1 Get 1 Free offers on selected attractions

for attractions and eSIMs, a (valued up to $2), car hire coupon, plus Week 2 (16 June) — Hotel Mega Deals : Up to 70% off hotel coupons in addition to flash sales on accommodation from $9 per night

: hotel coupons in addition to flash sales on accommodation from $9 per night Week 3 (23 June) — Flight Frenzy: $29 domestic flights between Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Adelaide $109 flights from Perth to Bali $149 flights from Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane to Bali and Ho Chi Minh City Up to 50% off flight coupons

Week 4 (30 June) — Last Chance Deals: Final opportunity to secure the month’s best travel bargains before the financial year closes.

Even Bigger Savings – Partner Airlines & Airports

Alongside the EOFY Mega Sale, Trip.com has teamed up with leading airlines and airports to deliver significant direct savings for Australians travelling overseas.

This Is China : From today to 27 July, snag up to $100 off on flights from Sydney to China, valid across premium carriers including China Southern, China Eastern, Air China, and more. Flash sales are also available for flights from Sydney to Shanghai at $189 on 9 June and 7 July, and the same price also applies for flights from Sydney to Beijing on 23 June and 21 July.

From today to 27 July, snag on flights from Sydney to China, valid across premium carriers including China Southern, China Eastern, Air China, and more. Flash sales are also available for flights Brisbane Airport – Take Off To Asia : Queenslanders can score $50 off flights heading into Asia’s popular hubs from today until 14 June.

Queenslanders can score flights heading into Asia’s popular hubs from today until 14 June. Fly with Batik Air : Discover Southeast Asia with up to $100 off flights from Sydney to destinations across Indonesia and Malaysia.

Discover Southeast Asia with flights from Sydney to destinations across Indonesia and Malaysia. Premium Global Airline Savings: Enjoy an instant $100 off for bookings with Malaysia Airlines with more airline partner discounts to be announced in due course.

Don’t Miss Out – Get Ready Now

Download the Trip.com app now to grab these limited-time offers.

Terms and Conditions apply. All promotional offers are available on a first-come, first-served basis within the specified period and while stocks last. Please note that all deals are in AEST time.

For more information, please visit https://au.trip.com/.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 27 languages across 48 countries and regions in 44 local currencies. Offering an extensive hotel and flight network of more than 1.7 million hotels and flights from over 680 airlines, along with over 350,000 in-destination activities, Trip.com covers 3,500 airports in 220 countries and regions. Trip.com‘s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service helps to ‘create the best travel experience’ for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit Trip.com.

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