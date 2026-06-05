Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 5 June 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM
Our top ten news from 28 May 2026 to 04 June 2026 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – Rudi’s View: Lessons I Learned
Thursday 28 May 2026
After my presentation and Q&A in Toowoomba, Queensland yesterday (having endured the teasing prior to the State of Origin later on the day) I sat down with a few of the local investors to talk investing and markets in a more informal setting
2 – Rudi’s View: Australia’s Sh*t Sandwich
Thursday 04 June 2026
In today’s edition: Australia’s Sh*t Sandwich; A Cautionary Tale; Too Early To Burst; What Is Happening With ResMed?; Best Buys & Conviction Calls
3 – ASIC Watch: Legacy Banking Systems Draw $26M Hardship Penalties
Tuesday 02 June 2026
The Federal Court’s $26m penalty against Westpac Banking Corporation has turned what once looked like an operational and technology problem into a direct balance sheet issue
4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 01-06-2026
Monday 01 June 2026
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
5 – Goodman Group Confident Of Contracts Flowing
Monday 01 June 2026
The market wanted an upgrade and fresh leasing announcements. Goodman Group’s Q3 update didn’t deliver. Analysts remain positive on the group’s expanding data centre pipeline, pricing power and long-term exposure to AI-driven demand
6 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 29-05-26
Monday 01 June 2026
Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes
7 – TechnologyOne’s AI Advantage
Friday 29 May 2026
SaaS company TechnologyOne posted a slight revenue miss in its first half, but brokers shrug this off, focussing on the company’s AI software
8 – CDC, Renewables Power Infratil’s Potential
Thursday 28 May 2026
A strategic simplification of Infratil’s corporate structure is paving the way for stronger growth from CDC and Longroad Energy’s renewables platform amid rising AI demand
9 – In Brief: IPD, Superloop & Eagers Automotive
Friday 29 May 2026
Three companies carving out growth against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop from infrastructure investment (data centres), EV demand and telecommunications
10 – Software In The ‘Age Of Intelligence’
Monday 01 June 2026
Enterprise software is undergoing its most significant reset in a generation. Franklin Equity believes investors who treat software as a uniform asset class will make costly mistakes