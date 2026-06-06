The Market In Numbers – 6 Jun 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 06 Jun 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13161.970 -0.62% -0.62% 1.94% -2.85% 4.44% All Ordinaries 8855.90 -1.22% -1.22% 1.98% -1.85% 0.94% S&P ASX 200 8625.10 -1.22% -1.22% 1.69% -1.02% 0.97% S&P ASX 300 8566.90 -1.24% -1.24% 1.85% -1.33% 1.10% Communication Services 1624.30 -1.59% -1.59% -4.02% -6.69% -12.34% Consumer Discretionary 3525.20 -1.03% -1.03% 4.73% -11.72% -14.91% Consumer Staples 12006.60 1.68% 1.68% -4.27% 3.35% -0.93% Energy 10574.40 1.55% 1.55% -6.97% 26.40% 21.89% Financials 8994.70 -2.09% -2.09% -3.18% -3.66% -5.61% Health Care 23227.20 1.01% 1.01% -16.22% -31.26% -44.17% Industrials 8195.50 0.45% 0.45% 4.12% -2.73% -1.48% Info Technology 1909.30 7.68% 7.68% 22.64% -11.36% -34.18% Materials 24486.40 -2.35% -2.35% 12.48% 15.93% 54.41% Real Estate 3534.90 -2.49% -2.49% 8.03% -10.87% -9.33% Utilities 9753.30 1.14% 1.14% -6.91% 0.99% 6.69% A-REITs 1644.70 -2.43% -2.43% 9.09% -9.92% -8.16% All Technology Index 3021.50 6.41% 6.41% 18.70% -11.04% -25.28% Banks 3816.70 -2.68% -2.68% -7.24% -6.19% -5.12% Gold Index 15965.60 -1.99% -1.99% -4.16% -14.50% 38.14% Metals & Mining 8479.40 -2.53% -2.53% 12.51% 16.69% 62.42%

The World

Index 06 Jun 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 10368.05 -0.40% -0.40% 1.88% 4.30% 18.34% DAX30 24759.05 -1.38% -1.38% 9.17% 1.10% 3.55% Hang Seng 24961.95 -0.88% -0.88% 0.70% -3.45% 3.70% Nikkei 225 66588.12 0.39% 0.39% 30.40% 32.28% 64.47% NZ50 13161.970 -0.62% -0.62% 1.94% -2.85% 4.44% DJIA 50866.78 -0.32% -0.32% 9.77% 5.17% 15.36% S&P500 7383.74 -2.59% -2.59% 13.10% 7.07% 19.00% Nasdaq Comp 25709.43 -4.68% -4.68% 19.08% 9.78% 26.21%

Metals & Minerals

Index 06 Jun 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4502.25 -0.55% -0.55% -0.79% 2.64% 36.34% Silver (oz) 74.13 -2.36% -2.36% 5.73% -4.87% 104.76% Copper (lb) 6.5290 1.63% 1.63% 19.04% 14.91% 28.13% Aluminium (lb) 1.6641 -0.16% -0.16% 6.89% 24.42% 41.12% Nickel (lb) 8.3371 -1.92% -1.92% 8.06% 11.35% 22.26% Zinc (lb) 1.6276 0.73% 0.73% 12.08% 16.79% 28.92% Uranium (lb) weekly 85.00 0.59% 0.59% 2.10% 3.66% 8.07% Iron Ore (t) 101.96 -6.49% -6.49% -4.10% -4.83% 7.91%

Energy

Index 06 Jun 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 92.99 5.04% 5.04% -11.42% 61.95% 41.93% Brent Crude 95.21 3.09% 3.09% -12.39% 56.47% 42.53%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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