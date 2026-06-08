ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-06-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|18.480
|15.18%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.775
|-9.36%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|2.490
|12.16%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.695
|-8.55%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|97.910
|5.75%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|2.140
|-6.14%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|7.550
|5.74%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|2.640
|-5.71%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|100.450
|5.63%
|PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|3.190
|-5.62%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|27.640
|4.30%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|5.010
|-5.47%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|16.720
|4.11%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.385
|-5.46%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|165.640
|4.03%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|67.570
|-5.08%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.540
|3.70%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.135
|-5.02%
|ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED
|7.620
|3.67%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.980
|-4.81%
|UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.400
|3.39%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|11.030
|-4.67%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|13.310
|3.26%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|5.360
|-4.46%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|3.500
|2.94%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|12.760
|-4.42%
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|1.520
|2.70%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.160
|-4.28%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|3.570
|2.59%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.565
|-4.24%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.180
|2.58%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|10.420
|-4.23%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.650
|2.53%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.890
|-4.12%
|NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.590
|2.49%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.120
|-4.00%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|4.110
|2.49%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|109.310
|-4.00%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|43.230
|2.39%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.048
|-4.00%
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