ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-06-26

Daily Market Reports | Jun 09 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.375 9.56% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.380 -10.39%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.520 5.88% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5.340 -9.03%
IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.100 5.26% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.080 -8.78%
TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.900 5.15% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.340 -8.24%
HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.910 4.91% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.640 -7.91%
ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 7.990 4.86% DPM – DPM METALS INC 45.640 -7.85%
RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.670 4.86% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.545 -7.63%
ORA – ORORA LIMITED 1.310 4.80% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.455 -7.62%
BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.440 4.76% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 12.300 -6.75%
GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.455 4.68% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.145 -6.45%
LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.230 4.60% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 12.850 -6.34%
APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 21.720 4.32% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 9.770 -6.24%
HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.040 4.11% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.055 -6.22%
EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 16.320 3.95% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 14.950 -6.21%
PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 13.400 3.88% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 13.970 -6.05%
NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.300 3.77% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.000 -5.96%
CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 8.020 3.75% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 4.890 -5.78%
GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.140 3.70% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.220 -5.53%
CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.440 3.53% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.205 -5.49%
PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 16.280 3.50% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.210 -5.47%

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