Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 09, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 11:00 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

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The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

29M AIS APE AR1 CBE CYM HGO PFP PYC QOR SEK SLC TWE

AIS AERIS RESOURCES LIMITED

Industrial Metals - Overnight Price: $0.41

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AIS)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage on Aeris Resources with a Buy rating and a $0.70 target price, highlighting diversified base and precious metal exposure through the Tritton copper operations in New South Wales and Cracow gold mine in Queensland.

Combined copper equivalent output is forecast to expand from 42kt in FY25 to 50kt in FY29, peaking at 76kt in FY32.

Core mine life extensions are targeted organically through an active 80,000m drilling campaign alongside the recent regional asset acquisition of Peel Mining.

The broker anticipates strong localized financial flexibility, projecting the gold division to generate $53m in free cash flow during FY26 to fund deep development steps at Golden Plateau.

The analyst framework incorporates further optionality and latent growth upside from regional landholdings at Jaguar and Stockman, finding the stock highly attractive at 0.63x price to net asset value.

This report was published on June 6, 2026.

Target price is $0.70 Current Price is $0.41 Difference: $0.285

If AIS meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 69% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $0.77, suggesting upside of 82.7%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 13.4, implying annual growth of 186.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 3.1.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.1, implying annual growth of 20.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 2.6.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $20.82

Moelis rates ((APE)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

Moelis has upgraded Eagers Automotive to Buy from a Hold rating with a $26.35 target following a weaker-than-expected 1H26 result, largely attributed to timing impacts from the CanadaOne acquisition delay, a weaker Canadian dollar, and constrained supply from BYD and Toyota limiting deliveries despite record order intake.

The broker notes the A&NZ order bank has surged 70% since December 2025, supporting a stronger 2H26 as supply conditions improve, though higher interest costs provide a partial offset.

CanadaOne continues to outperform in a weak Canadian market, with significant industry consolidation opportunities seen supporting medium-term double-digit growth.

FY26-FY28 EPS estimates have been trimmed -3-8% to reflect the CanadaOne settlement delay, higher interest costs, and the closure of underperforming operations.

EPS forecasts are revised to 106.0c for FY26 and 126.2c for FY27, with DPS at 80.2c and 93.6c.

This report was published on May 28, 2026.

Target price is $26.35 Current Price is $20.82 Difference: $5.53

If APE meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $27.78, suggesting upside of 33.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 80.20 cents and EPS of 106.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.85%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.64. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 111.8, implying annual growth of 28.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 80.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.6.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 93.60 cents and EPS of 126.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.50%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 131.0, implying annual growth of 17.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 88.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AR1 AUSTRAL RESOURCES AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $0.09

Shaw and Partners rates ((AR1)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners maintains a Buy rating for Austral Resources Australia with a $0.42 target price as the company systematically de-risks its multi-stage copper production pipeline.

Refurbishment and engineering schedules at the 3mtpa Rocklands processing facility progress on-time and on-budget ahead of an anticipated mid-2027 operational restart.

Procurement uncertainties have been mitigated following the strategic purchase of an unused SAG mill for site integration by late July.

Strong balance sheet parameters showcase $83m in net cash, marking a significant corporate turnaround after a multi-year listing suspension.

Shaw posits concurrent development of wholly owned oxide and sulphide assets positions the entity as a unique copper consolidation vehicle to capture structural deficits in global seaborne markets.

This report was published on June 5, 2026.

Target price is $0.42 Current Price is $0.09 Difference: $0.333

If AR1 meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 383% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 10.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 0.81.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.44.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources