ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-06-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
|5.380
|36.20%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|0.915
|-13.27%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|28.700
|9.84%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.560
|-12.50%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|15.460
|8.57%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|5.210
|-10.02%
|UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.640
|7.62%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.090
|-9.92%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|15.220
|6.58%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|6.550
|-9.41%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|13.660
|6.30%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|3.650
|-8.98%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|2.230
|6.19%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.800
|-8.33%
|MTS – METCASH LIMITED
|3.140
|5.72%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.905
|-7.97%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|12.260
|5.42%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.250
|-7.67%
|EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
|3.130
|5.39%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|6.330
|-7.32%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|23.730
|4.95%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|9.380
|-6.94%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|121.760
|4.65%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.135
|-6.90%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|1.370
|4.58%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|2.400
|-6.61%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|3.430
|4.57%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.290
|-6.52%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.460
|4.55%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.505
|-6.48%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|2.120
|4.43%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.250
|-6.37%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|5.450
|4.41%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|9.150
|-6.35%
|HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.760
|4.39%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|4.880
|-6.33%
|WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED
|83.390
|4.25%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|14.030
|-6.15%
|LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP
|2.620
|3.97%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|8.440
|-6.01%
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