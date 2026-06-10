ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-06-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.380 36.20% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 0.915 -13.27% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 28.700 9.84% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.560 -12.50% REH – REECE LIMITED 15.460 8.57% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.210 -10.02% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.640 7.62% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.090 -9.92% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 15.220 6.58% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.550 -9.41% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 13.660 6.30% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.650 -8.98% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.230 6.19% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.800 -8.33% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.140 5.72% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.905 -7.97% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 12.260 5.42% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.250 -7.67% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 3.130 5.39% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.330 -7.32% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 23.730 4.95% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.380 -6.94% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 121.760 4.65% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.135 -6.90% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 1.370 4.58% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.400 -6.61% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.430 4.57% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.290 -6.52% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.460 4.55% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.505 -6.48% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.120 4.43% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.250 -6.37% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.450 4.41% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 9.150 -6.35% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.760 4.39% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.880 -6.33% WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 83.390 4.25% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 14.030 -6.15% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 2.620 3.97% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.440 -6.01%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms