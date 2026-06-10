ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-06-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.380 36.20% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 0.915 -13.27%
AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 28.700 9.84% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.560 -12.50%
REH – REECE LIMITED 15.460 8.57% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.210 -10.02%
UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.640 7.62% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.090 -9.92%
NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 15.220 6.58% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.550 -9.41%
SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 13.660 6.30% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.650 -8.98%
IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.230 6.19% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.800 -8.33%
MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.140 5.72% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.905 -7.97%
SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 12.260 5.42% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.250 -7.67%
EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 3.130 5.39% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.330 -7.32%
COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 23.730 4.95% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.380 -6.94%
LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 121.760 4.65% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.135 -6.90%
ORA – ORORA LIMITED 1.370 4.58% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.400 -6.61%
RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.430 4.57% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.290 -6.52%
BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.460 4.55% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.505 -6.48%
GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.120 4.43% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.250 -6.37%
A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.450 4.41% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 9.150 -6.35%
HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.760 4.39% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.880 -6.33%
WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 83.390 4.25% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 14.030 -6.15%
LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 2.620 3.97% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.440 -6.01%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-06-26

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Treasure Chest: REA Group

3:11 PM - Treasure Chest
3
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 10-06-2026

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Treasury Wine Heads Back To The Future

10:45 AM - Small Caps
5
Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Oil

10:30 AM - Technicals

Most Popular

1
Rudi’s View: Australia’s Sh*t Sandwich

Jun 04 2026 - Rudi's View
2
Rudi’s View: Lessons I Learned

May 28 2026 - Rudi's View
3
ASIC Watch: Legacy Banking Systems Draw $26M Hardship Penalties

Jun 02 2026 - Australia
4
ASIC Watch: Auditor Independence Crackdown

May 11 2026 - Australia
5
Rudi’s View: Market Momentum & Investor Dilemmas

10:00 AM - Rudi's View
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 01-06-2026

Jun 01 2026 - Australia