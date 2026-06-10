Aurora Energy Accelerates ERP Modernisation with Dynamics 365 and Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific

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Government–owned energy retailer modernises legacy systems with a cloud–based ERP to strengthen compliance, efficiency, and data–driven decision–making.

SYDNEY, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Aurora Energy, a government owned electricity retailer serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers, has selected Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, Supply Chain Management, and Project Operations to support a major modernisation of its finance and operations landscape.

Operating in a highly regulated environment, Aurora Energy is replacing legacy finance and contract management systems. The move to Dynamics 365 will strengthen compliance, reduce operational risk, and enable more data-driven decision-making across the organisation.

The new cloud-based ERP platform will unify financial management, supply chain processes, project accounting, contract lifecycle management, and employee expenses within a single system, providing improved visibility across core business functions.

"Modernising our finance and operations platform is a critical step in maintaining governance and supporting the way we operate as an essential services provider," said Django Still, Chief Financial Officer, Aurora Energy. "Dynamics 365 gives us a unified view of the business that improves efficiency today while providing the flexibility to support future priorities."

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific will deliver the implementation, bringing deep expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and experience supporting complex, regulated organisations. The project will be delivered through a streamlined single-phase deployment, enabling faster time-to-value while maintaining a strong focus on reliability and outcomes.

"Our approach was focused on delivering clear value through a modern, scalable ERP platform that aligns to Aurora Energy’s operational requirements," said Craig Steere, VP of Sales & Marketing for Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific. "By taking an outcomes-driven delivery approach, we were able to help Aurora Energy move away from legacy constraints and establish a platform they can confidently build on over time."

The implementation will support approximately 200 users and incorporates our AI Agents built on Dynamics 365, establishing a foundation for increased automation and enhanced business insight.

With Microsoft Dynamics 365 as its core ERP platform, Aurora Energy is advancing its digital transformation agenda and strengthening its ability to operate efficiently, compliantly, and with greater confidence in the future.

About Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.



Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (https://global.hitachi-solutions.com/) empowers sustainable business transformation through tailored advisory, consulting, and technology solutions for organisations worldwide. Our expertise spans finance, sales, and service transformation, low-code innovation, and the strategic use of AI and data to drive insight and efficiency.

As a Microsoft-first organization for global business, Hitachi Solutions is dedicated exclusively to the Microsoft ecosystem, leveraging its cloud platforms and AI innovation to achieve meaningful business outcomes for our customers. Headquartered in Tokyo, our global teams operate across North America, Europe, India, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Hitachi Solutions is part of Hitachi Ltd., one of the world’s largest and most respected organisations. As part of this extraordinary network of over 600 companies, we work together as "One Hitachi"—sharing knowledge, expertise, and a shared commitment to innovation and social progress. In everything we do, we partner closely with our customers to drive transformation, build lasting value, and honor the trusted values that define Hitachi.

For Inquiries About Our Solutions:

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. – https://global.hitachi-solutions.com/contact-us/

Media Contact:

Jamie Turalba

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Marketing Department

apacmarketing@hitachisolutions.com

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