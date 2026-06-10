Treasure Chest: REA Group

Treasure Chest | 3:11 PM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is 'REA Group'

By Danielle Ecuyer

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts.

Whose Idea Is It?

Bell Potter

The subject:

REA Group ((REA)).

An interest rate hiking cycle and the Federal Government's proposed Budget changes for Australian property investors have created potentially adverse headwinds for Australia's premier online real estate portal through lower listing volumes and falling dwelling prices.

This poses the obvious question: are forecasters ringing the bell on real estate stalwart REA Group following what some analysts have described as the most significant government policy change to Australia’s property and housing market in some thirty years?

Has the housing price bubble burst?