ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-06-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.160
|10.34%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|93.900
|-8.34%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.340
|7.94%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.020
|-6.42%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|2.700
|5.88%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.435
|-5.43%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|7.830
|5.10%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|0.870
|-4.92%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|2.050
|4.59%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|3.600
|-4.26%
|LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP
|2.740
|4.58%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|14.500
|-4.23%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.850
|4.29%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|2.300
|-4.17%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.985
|4.20%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.920
|-4.17%
|ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED
|7.950
|4.19%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|6.290
|-3.97%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|107.230
|4.16%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.245
|-3.92%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.260
|4.00%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|18.130
|-3.82%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|6.580
|3.95%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|10.900
|-3.71%
|QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
|24.280
|3.67%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.130
|-3.70%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|18.700
|3.60%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.130
|-3.69%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|17.480
|3.49%
|DPM – DPM METALS INC
|42.210
|-3.67%
|APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED
|4.890
|3.38%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|74.070
|-3.58%
|SGP – STOCKLAND
|4.100
|3.27%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|4.720
|-3.48%
|GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA
|2.240
|3.23%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.115
|-3.46%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|5.940
|3.13%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|132.550
|-3.46%
|RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP
|2.060
|3.00%
|VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.560
|-3.40%
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