ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-06-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.160 10.34% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 93.900 -8.34% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.340 7.94% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.020 -6.42% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 2.700 5.88% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.435 -5.43% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 7.830 5.10% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 0.870 -4.92% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.050 4.59% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 3.600 -4.26% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 2.740 4.58% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 14.500 -4.23% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.850 4.29% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.300 -4.17% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.985 4.20% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.920 -4.17% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 7.950 4.19% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.290 -3.97% CSL – CSL LIMITED 107.230 4.16% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.245 -3.92% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.260 4.00% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 18.130 -3.82% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.580 3.95% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 10.900 -3.71% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 24.280 3.67% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 18.700 3.60% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.130 -3.69% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 17.480 3.49% DPM – DPM METALS INC 42.210 -3.67% APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED 4.890 3.38% XRO – XERO LIMITED 74.070 -3.58% SGP – STOCKLAND 4.100 3.27% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 4.720 -3.48% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.240 3.23% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.115 -3.46% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 5.940 3.13% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 132.550 -3.46% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.060 3.00% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.560 -3.40%

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