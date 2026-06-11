Rudi’s View: Diversified Asset Allocators

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 5:08 PM

Listed investors such as WH Soul Pattinson and Wesfarmers have proven strong wealth creators over long periods of time

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

Boasting a total return in excess of 1300% over the past twenty years (CAGR of 14.31% annually) or 430% over the past ten (CAGR 18.15% p.a.), I don't think there is much debate among local investors whether owning shares in WA-based conglomerate Wesfarmers ((WES)) has been a smart move or not.



My personal memory involves discussing the company with investors prior to one of my presentations. I told them I had just purchased shares on behalf of the All-Weather Model Portfolio at around $31.



Some of those investors shared with me they were still holding out, but would purchase shares as soon as they'd hit the $30 mark.



The latter never happened and the anecdote always remained with me. With the share price yet again surging above $80 after management's latest briefing with local investment professionals this week, I hope those investors still bought shares, but I don't think they did.



Sometimes the trick to making successful investment decisions is to not get hoodwinked by the here and now. Or how not to miss out on an extremely profitable investment when another dollar off the purchase price doesn't matter in the long run.



That's exactly what I told those investors at the time, by the way. I had to look up the timing of all this happening. The price chart on the ASX website tells me it was either in 2020, when covid spooked the market, or in late 2018-early 2019.



I think it was the latter.