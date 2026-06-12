ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-06-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.860 14.67% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.115 -11.54% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 11.980 12.49% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.130 -6.58% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.320 10.83% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 6.920 10.37% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 0.965 -4.46% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 6.060 10.18% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 42.300 -4.26% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.180 9.82% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.030 -3.45% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 0.955 9.77% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.250 -3.43% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 6.520 9.76% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.440 -3.17% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.520 9.57% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 143.000 -2.81% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.660 9.47% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 2.880 -2.37% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.345 9.35% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 2.640 -2.22% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 4.020 8.94% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 5.570 -2.11% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5.360 8.72% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 3.820 -2.05% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.565 8.65% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.255 -1.92% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.105 8.33% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.640 -1.86% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 19.830 8.07% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.380 -1.78% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.740 7.78% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 28.420 -1.76% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.380 7.39% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.835 -1.76% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 11.750 7.31% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 3.020 -1.63% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.545 6.86% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.080 -1.60%

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