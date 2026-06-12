Fox ESS and OSW Sign 5GWh Strategic Energy Storage Agreement, Strengthening Global Expansion Efforts

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

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MELBOURNE, Australia, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Fox ESS has signed a 5GWh strategic battery energy storage agreement with OSW, one of Australia’s largest and fastest-growing renewable energy distributors, during the SNEC exhibition in Shanghai last week. The agreement sets a two-year supply target, reflecting the strong growth trajectory of both companies and their shared commitment to accelerating clean energy adoption across global markets.


The partnership will support the deployment of Fox ESS’s advanced residential, commercial, and industrial energy storage solutions throughout Australia, one of the world’s most dynamic markets for renewable energy.

Anson Zhang, CEO of OSW, said:

"OSW and Fox ESS are both scaling rapidly across global markets, and this 5GWh two-year target reflects the strength of our shared vision. By combining OSW’s global distribution network with Fox ESS’s world-class energy storage technology, we are well positioned to deliver greater value to customers in Australia and beyond. We look forward to deepening this partnership as both companies continue to expand worldwide."

Michael Zhu, CEO of Fox ESS, commented:

"OSW is an ambitious partner with a strong international footprint, and we are proud to strengthen our collaboration through this 5GWh agreement. Together, we will continue to expand the availability of high-performance energy storage solutions across Australia while supporting the broader global transition to clean energy."

The agreement underscores Fox ESS’s long-term commitment to the Australian market and its strategy of partnering with leading distributors who share a strong global outlook and a dedication to delivering high-quality renewable energy solutions.

For more information about Fox ESS, please visit: https://au.fox-ess.com/

About OSW Group:

Leveraging over a decade of experience and digital expertise, OSW has built a fully integrated one-stop platform for distributed solar smart energy solutions under its One Simple Way philosophy. The OSW ecosystem offers services spanning system design, product sales, carbon trading, and commercial Virtual Power Plant (VPP) software, streamlining operations and increasing efficiency for the entire industry.

About Fox ESS

Fox ESS is a global leader in renewable energy technology, offering advanced inverters, energy storage systems, and smart energy solutions. With a rapidly expanding service network across Australia and a commitment to innovation, Fox ESS enables households and businesses to maximise the benefits of clean energy adoption.

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