Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 Jun 2026

Weekly Reports | 11:04 AM
This story features WESFARMERS LIMITED, and other companies.
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The company is included in ASX20, ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS
A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.
For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.
The week that was in Australian finance:
-Back home, the biggest development of the week was National Australia Bank announcing it no longer expects the RBA to hike by 25bp in August and now sees the cash rate peaking at the current 4.35% for the cycle.
-NAB’s change of heart implies the next move in the cash rate is likely to be down, but the timing remains uncertain. NAB has penciled in Q2-2027 for the first cut and expects the policy rate to end next year at 3.6%.
-A key point in this revised forecast is NAB’s view the proposed changes to taxation arrangements for housing and other asset classes represent an exogenous tightening of financial conditions.
-The market is still pricing in 1bp of tightening at the June RBA meeting next week, on Tuesday June 16. The tone set by Governor Michele Bullock will be important for market sentiment.
-NAB’s update was seemingly enough to support the local interest rate-sensitive sectors, with Consumer Discretionary, led by heavyweight Wesfarmers ((WES)), up almost 9% on the week and bringing the monthly gain to more than 16%. Who said markets weren’t forward-looking?
-Consumer Staples were also a standout, up more than 7%, with Real Estate gaining 4% and Industrials advancing 3%.
-As news flow around the US/Iran conflict waxed and waned, with corresponding moves in oil futures and the gold price, Australian money flows concentrated into defensive large cap stocks such as Coles Group ((COL)), Wesfarmers, and CSL ((CSL)).
-Ahead of the SpaceX IPO listing, President Trump’s change of position on Iran helped restore global risk appetite after what had been a week of (mostly) profit-taking.
-Look no further than the reported 30,000 Australians who applied for SpaceX shares in Friday’s IPO debut at US$135 per share.
-The largest IPO listing in history was reportedly four times oversubscribed and is expected to enter the Nasdaq 100 around early July, meaning passive ETFs such as the QQQ could become forced buyers once the stock enters the index.
-In other global news, the ECB joined the rate-hiking party with a 25bp rise on Thursday as the inflationary impacts of the Middle East conflict weigh on Europe’s energy and oil-dependent import economies.
-Next week, newly installed Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh will be put to the test, which could create volatility in bond markets and, by extension, equity markets.
Wishing everyone a great weekend from the team at FNArena
For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)
Corporate news in the week that was:
- Bank of Montreal reportedly preparing a takeover bid for Euroz Hartleys
- Blackstone nearing a $26bn acquisition of HSBC Australia’s mortgage portfolio
- EBR Systems ((EBR)) seeking a $150m capital raising following a -57% decline in its share price
- Quadrant Private Equity accelerating portfolio exits, including Southern Star
- Telstra ((TLS)) finalising its $1.25bn share buy-back program
- Cargill in discussions to sell its metals business to Macquarie Group ((MQG))
- SCX.ai, led by former Bigtincan founder David Keane, is preparing an ASX IPO by the end of the September quarter after completing a circa $5m pre-IPO raising
- Allianz to acquire nib Holdings’ ((NHF)) A&NZ travel insurance operations for up to $50m
- Perpetual ((PPT)) purchases a 70% stake in Interfi Systems to support growth in corporate trust services
- Calvary and Pacific Equity Partners progress due diligence on Healthscope as expectations for a transaction increase
- Ontario Teachers leads bidding for StraitNZ, with limited competition and ferry upgrade uncertainty weighing on the process
- Vector abandons plans to sell its fibre business despite interest from an Australian infrastructure fund
- Multiple investors prepare bids for Plus ES as Ausgrid advances a $3bn divestment process
- Navis continues to explore a sale of Device Technologies as part of an extended exit process
- Bain Capital submits a non-binding takeover proposal for oOh!media ((OML))
- Barbeques Galore is closing -62 stores as recapitalisation deal falls over
- KMD Brands ((KMD)) is reportedly attracting private equity interest, with potential takeover approaches or brand-level asset sales under consideration
- OpenAI has confidentially filed IPO paperwork, signalling a potential public listing amid a broader wave of AI-related IPO activity
- Alicanto Minerals ((AQI)) is seeking to raise $25m in equity following its acquisition of a Western Australian gold mine
- Monvia has launched an IPO expected to raise more than $100m for its insurance software platform business
- Blue Owl Capital is reportedly exploring a sale of Stack Infrastructure, its Asia-Pacific data centre business, in a deal that could value the asset at around US$30bn
- Super Retail Group ((SUL)) has announced more than a 900 store target by 2031 from 790 currently
- Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)) is in early-stage acquisition talks to buy Boots
- Steadfast Group ((SDF)) received a takeover approach from Amwins Group
- Northern Star ((NST)) rejected pressure to pursue a sale, but is keeping strategic options open amid Elliott Management’s involvement
- Black Kite acquired 13Sick in a $100m transaction, marking its first private equity deal
- Persol is exploring a sale of Programmed and has appointed Lazard to run an auction process
- The sale process for Device Technologies has restarted, attracting global private equity interest at a valuation above $1bn
- Charter Hall Long WALE REIT ((CLW)) refinanced $2bn of debt and reaffirmed FY26 guidance
- UBS backs the Amwins–Dragoneer $6.7bn acquisition of Steadfast Group ((SDF)) as strategically compelling, highlighting scale and growth opportunities
- Larvotto launches a $54m takeover bid for Hammer Metals ((HMX)) with support from Glencore
- Final bidders emerge for Sanjeev Gupta’s Tahmoor coal mine as coal market conditions improve
- Blackstone explores acquiring Agilex Biolabs to strengthen its clinical trials platform
- EQT and Morrison remain in the race for Ausgrid Plus Energy Services after KKR exits the $2.5bn process
- Redcape acquires Sydney’s Frisco Hotel in Woolloomooloo for about $15m
- Elanor Investors Group ((ENN)) resumes trading following an ASX suspension
- Megaport ((MP1)) launches a $309m retail capital raising to fund AI infrastructure expansion
- FDC Construction & Fitout prepares for an IPO, supported by revenue of around $1.9bn
- Wiluna Mining plans a $350m ASX relisting after an extended trading suspension
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For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: AQI - ALICANTO MINERALS LIMITED
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For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: EBR - EBR SYSTEMS INC
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For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: NST - NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
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For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WES - WESFARMERS LIMITED