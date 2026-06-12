Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 12 June 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 04 June 2026 to 11 June 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

Thursday 04 June 2026 In today’s edition: Australia’s Sh*t Sandwich; A Cautionary Tale; Too Early To Burst; What Is Happening With ResMed?; Best Buys & Conviction Calls

2 – Rudi’s View: Market Momentum & Investor Dilemmas Wednesday 10 June 2026 Are markets fundamentally changing? If so, investors might need to change their approach and strategy too

3 – Rudi’s View: Diversified Asset Allocators Thursday 11 June 2026 Listed investors such as WH Soul Pattinson and Wesfarmers have proven strong wealth creators over long periods of time

4 – Uranium Week: Spot Above US$100/lb Soon? Tuesday 09 June 2026 Citi joins the ranks of brokers calling for an U308 spot price above US$100/lb as producers are hit with supply constraints and elevated sulphuric acid prices

5 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 05-06-26 Tuesday 09 June 2026 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

6 – The Market In Numbers – 6 Jun 2026 Saturday 06 June 2026 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

7 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 05-06-26 Friday 05 June 2026 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

8 – Dyno Nobel Clears Major Technical Hurdle Tuesday 09 June 2026 Dyno Nobel shares have broken above long-standing resistance after a six-month consolidation, Fairmont Equities’ Michael Gable reports

9 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 5 June 2026 Friday 05 June 2026 Our top ten news stories from 28 May 2026 to 04 June 2026

10 – Material Matters: Oil, Gas And Nickel Thursday 04 June 2026 A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: Oil prices and the US summer driving season; falling Australian East Coast gas prices; Indonesia’s influence on nickel prices

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