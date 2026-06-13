The Market In Numbers – 13 Jun 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 13 Jun 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13393.870 1.76% 1.13% 3.73% -1.14% 6.28% All Ordinaries 9006.10 1.70% 0.46% 3.71% -0.18% 2.66% S&P ASX 200 8804.00 2.07% 0.83% 3.80% 1.03% 3.06% S&P ASX 300 8738.00 2.00% 0.73% 3.88% 0.64% 3.11% Communication Services 1665.00 2.51% 0.87% -1.61% -4.35% -10.15% Consumer Discretionary 3809.10 8.05% 6.94% 13.17% -4.61% -8.06% Consumer Staples 12921.40 7.62% 9.43% 3.02% 11.22% 6.62% Energy 10566.50 -0.07% 1.47% -7.04% 26.31% 21.80% Financials 9089.00 1.05% -1.07% -2.16% -2.65% -4.62% Health Care 24001.80 3.33% 4.38% -13.43% -28.97% -42.31% Industrials 8460.20 3.23% 3.70% 7.49% 0.41% 1.70% Info Technology 1821.90 -4.58% 2.75% 17.03% -15.42% -37.19% Materials 24679.20 0.79% -1.58% 13.37% 16.84% 55.62% Real Estate 3709.80 4.95% 2.34% 13.38% -6.46% -4.84% Utilities 10031.80 2.86% 4.03% -4.25% 3.87% 9.74% A-REITs 1725.00 4.88% 2.33% 14.41% -5.52% -3.68% All Technology Index 2942.20 -2.62% 3.61% 15.59% -13.38% -27.25% Banks 3807.30 -0.25% -2.92% -7.47% -6.42% -5.35% Gold Index 15358.30 -3.80% -5.72% -7.80% -17.75% 32.89% Metals & Mining 8526.30 0.55% -1.99% 13.13% 17.33% 63.31%

The World

Index 13 Jun 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 10471.72 1.00% 0.60% 2.90% 5.34% 19.53% DAX30 24635.30 -0.50% -1.87% 8.62% 0.59% 3.04% Hang Seng 24718.10 -0.98% -1.84% -0.28% -4.40% 2.68% Nikkei 225 66020.04 -0.85% -0.47% 29.29% 31.15% 63.06% NZ50 13393.870 1.76% 1.13% 3.73% -1.14% 6.28% DJIA 51202.26 0.66% 0.33% 10.49% 5.86% 16.12% S&P500 7431.46 0.65% -1.96% 13.83% 7.76% 19.77% Nasdaq Comp 25888.84 0.70% -4.02% 19.91% 10.55% 27.09%

Metals & Minerals

Index 13 Jun 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4233.65 -5.97% -6.48% -6.71% -3.48% 28.20% Silver (oz) 67.48 -8.97% -11.12% -3.75% -13.40% 86.39% Copper (lb) 6.3928 -2.09% -0.49% 16.55% 12.51% 25.46% Aluminium (lb) 1.5964 -4.07% -4.22% 2.54% 19.36% 35.38% Nickel (lb) 7.9129 -5.09% -6.91% 2.56% 5.68% 16.04% Zinc (lb) 1.5855 -2.59% -1.88% 9.18% 13.77% 25.58% Uranium (lb) weekly 86.00 1.18% 1.78% 3.30% 4.88% 9.35% Iron Ore (t) 101.60 -0.35% -6.82% -4.44% -5.16% 7.52%

Energy

Index 13 Jun 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 86.49 -6.99% -2.30% -17.61% 50.63% 32.01% Brent Crude 89.11 -6.41% -3.52% -18.01% 46.44% 33.40%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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